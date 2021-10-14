Propulsion of Malignant Mesothelioma Pipeline as Novel and Extensive Therapies Enter the Treatment Domain, Anticipates DelveInsight
Malignant Mesothelioma is a rare growth of mesothelial cells strongly associated with asbestos exposure. Major pipeline molecules include durvalumab, pembrolizumab, tremelimumab, nintedanib, ADI-PEG 20, and MesoPher. Additionally, the development of novel therapies is going to introduce advanced treatment options.
Malignant Mesothelioma is a rare growth of mesothelial cells strongly associated with asbestos exposure. Major pipeline molecules include durvalumab, pembrolizumab, tremelimumab, nintedanib, ADI-PEG 20, and MesoPher. Additionally, the development of novel therapies is going to introduce advanced treatment options.
DelveInsight’s ‘Malignant Mesothelioma Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Malignant Mesothelioma pipeline domain.
Some of the crucial points taken from the Malignant Mesothelioma Pipeline report:
- DelveInsight’s Malignant Mesothelioma Pipeline analysis depicts the space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies.
- Major pharmaceutical companies that are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Malignant Mesothelioma treatment scenario include Momotaro-Gene, Polaris Group, Amphera, Vivace Therapeutics, MedImmune, TCR2 Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inhibrx, Eisai, Targovax, Merck & Co, Bayer HealthCare, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, CanBas, FKD Therapies, Virttu Biologics, MolMed, Ys Therapeutics, LIPAC Oncology, TCR2 Therapeutics, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Clovis Oncology, Sanofi, Merck & Co., PharmaMar, Targovax and many others.
- Key Malignant Mesothelioma pipeline therapies such as rAd-IFN, Pembrolizumab, ADI-PEG 20, MesoPher, MTG201, HMPL-453, SAR444245, Rucaparib, TC 210, iCasp9M28z T-cell, INBRX-109, VT3989, LEITP-1009, YS110, Gavo-cel, iCasp9M28z T-cell, Lurbinectedin, ONCOS-102 and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials.
- Targovax initiated a randomized, phase I/II clinical trial combining ONCOS-102 with Pem-Cis in 31 patients, indicating that ONCOS-102 can activate the immune system and increase tumour infiltrating T-cells into Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma.
- Sellas Life Sciences Group is evaluating Galinpepimut-S (GPS) for the treatment of Malignant Mesothelioma. It is an immunotherapy that targets the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) protein which is present and over-expressed in an array of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
- LIPAC is developing a new Liposomal Enhanced IntraThoracic Paclitaxel (LEITP) for the treatment of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma utilizing the LiPax technology. Preclinical studies with LEITP-1009 are underway.
- In July 2021, PharmaMar announced that the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given its positive opinion for Orphan Drug Designation to Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) for the treatment of Malignant Mesothelioma.
- UV1 is a peptide-based vaccine inducing a specific T cell response against the universal cancer antigen telomerase.
- Momotaro-Gene is evaluating MTG201, a novel investigational gene therapy with unique dual mechanisms of action capable of addressing a range of cancers. A Phase II clinical trial is being conducted at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.
The Malignant Mesothelioma pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, inactive and dormant assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Malignant Mesothelioma products, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, along with the opportunities and risks in the Malignant Mesothelioma pipeline landscape.
Malignant Mesothelioma Overview
Malignant Mesothelioma is a rare, incurable, asbestos-related cancer. It mainly affects the lining of the lung and chest cavity (pleura) or lining of the abdomen (peritoneum). In rare cases, mesothelioma tumors can grow in the linings of the heart (pericardium) or testes (tunica vaginalis).
There are 4 types of mesothelioma, each affecting a different area in the body. The four types are pleural mesothelioma, peritoneal mesothelioma, pericardial mesothelioma, and testicular mesothelioma.
Malignant Mesothelioma Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|rAd-IFN
|Trizell Ltd
|III
|IFNA2B expression stimulants
|NA
|Pembrolizumab
|Merck & Co
|III
|Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists
|Intravenous
|ADI-PEG 20
|Polaris Pharmaceuticals
|II/III
|Arginine deiminase replacements
|Intramuscular
|MesoPher
|Amphera
|II/III
|Immunostimulant
|Intradermal
|MTG201
|Momotaro-Gene
|II
|DKK3 expression modulators
|Intratumoural
|HMPL-453
|Hutchison Medipharma Limited
|II
|Type 1, 2, 3 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists
|Oral
|SAR444245
|Sanofi
|II
|Interleukin-2 replacements
|Intravenous
|Rucaparib
|Clovis Oncology
|II
|Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1, 2, 3 inhibitors
|Oral
|TC 210
|TCR2 Therapeutics
|I/II
|Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements
|NA
|iCasp9M28z T-cell
|Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
|I/II
|Immunologic cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte replacements
|NA
|INBRX-109
|Inhibrx
|I
|TRAIL receptor 2 agonists
|Parenteral
|VT3989
|Vivace Therapeutics
|I
|Transcription factor inhibitors
|Oral
|LEITP-1009
|LIPAC Oncology
|Preclinical
|Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors
|NA
Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Assessment
The Malignant Mesothelioma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Malignant Mesothelioma emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
- Mono/Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Route of Administration
- Subcutaneous
- Intravenous
- Oral
- Inhalation
By Molecule Type
- Gene therapy
- Stem cell therapy
- Small molecules
By Mechanism of Action
- Protease inhibitors
- Immunomodulatory
- Immunologic cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists;
- Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors
- TRAIL receptor 2 agonists
- Transcription factor inhibitors
- Type 1, 2, 3 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists
- Interleukin-2 replacements
- IFNA2B expression stimulants
- Arginine deiminase replacements
Scope of the Malignant Mesothelioma Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global
- Major Players: Momotaro-Gene, Polaris Group, Amphera, Vivace Therapeutics, MedImmune, TCR2 Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inhibrx, Eisai, Targovax, Merck & Co, Bayer HealthCare, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, CanBas, FKD Therapies, Virttu Biologics, MolMed, Ys Therapeutics, LIPAC Oncology, TCR2 Therapeutics, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Clovis Oncology, Sanofi, Merck & Co., and others.
- Key Malignant Mesothelioma Pipeline Therapies: rAd-IFN, Pembrolizumab, ADI-PEG 20, MesoPher, MTG201, HMPL-453, SAR444245, Rucaparib, TC 210, iCasp9M28z T-cell, INBRX-109, VT3989, LEITP-1009, YS110, Gavo-cel, iCasp9M28z T-cell, and several others.
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Malignant Mesothelioma: Overview
|4
|Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|Malignant Mesothelioma: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|6
|Malignant Mesothelioma: Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|6.1
|rAd-IFN: Trizell Ltd
|7
|Malignant Mesothelioma: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|7.1
|HMPL-453: Hutchison Medipharma Limited
|8
|Malignant Mesothelioma: Early Stage Products (Phase I)
|8.1
|INBRX-109: Inhibrx
|9
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
|9.1
|LEITP-1009: LIPAC Oncology
|10
|Therapeutic Assessment
|11
|Inactive Products
|12
|Malignant Mesothelioma - Unmet Needs
|13
|Malignant Mesothelioma - Market Drivers and Barriers
|14
|Appendix
|15
|About DelveInsight
