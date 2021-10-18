All Hands Back On Deck: Upshift Expands Flexible Hiring App to In-Need Tampa and Orlando Employers

Choose When & Where You Work All From Your Smartphone. Hire Reliable Hourly Staff With Full Predictability.

Upshift, a W2 staffing platform that connects businesses with the staff they need, arrives in Orlando and Tampa in time to fill the gap in post-pandemic hiring.

Employers need reliable, competent, and committed workers. Competent, committed workers deserve flexibility and security from their employers. We make sure they find each other so both sides benefit.” — Alex Pantich, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Founder of Upshift