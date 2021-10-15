TriArc Welcomes Jared Spain as New VP of Acquisitions
HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TriArc Real Estate Partners, a Houston-based multifamily Development, Investment and Management company, announces the appointment of Jared Spain as Vice President of Acquisitions.
Spain joins TriArc with more than 15 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, the last 10 years of which have been focused on multifamily and retail acquisitions and dispositions. Most recently, Spain served as Vice President of Acquisitions at S2 Capital, where he was responsible for multifamily acquisitions in the Houston market. Prior to S2, Spain was Director of Acquisitions for Ascension Commercial Real Estate and an Associate in the Weingarten Realty acquisitions group. In total, Spain has transacted on more than 5,000 units and $425 million in total assets.
In his new position, Spain will play a key role in the identification, evaluation and recommendation of opportunities for acquisition in all markets of interest for TriArc.
“I am excited to join TriArc and help build on and execute the firm's vision for expansion in Houston, other Texas markets and beyond,” said Spain in a statement. “With an experienced leadership team, TriArc is well-positioned to build on its successful track record at all phases of the investment cycle.”
“We are excited to bring Jared’s expertise and insight to the TriArc family,” said Joseph Bramante, Co-Founder and CEO of TriArc Real Estate Partners. “His strategic mind, deep understanding of the industry and proven track record of success will be a huge asset to our company as we ramp up acquisitions and begin to scale.”
Spain is a graduate of The University of Texas, where he received a Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance from the McCombs School of Business. For more information on TriArc Real Estate Partners, please visit www.triarcrep.com
About TriArc Real Estate Partners
Founded in 2013, TriArc Real Estate Partners is a full-service, vertically integrated investment management firm focused on the development, acquisition, management, and renovation of multifamily assets that produce strong returns while building stronger communities. TriArc’s investment strategy utilizes its in-house capabilities to unlock value in underperforming and undervalued properties. Through proactive management, redevelopment, and specific submarket selection, TriArc delivers on its promise of attractive risk-adjusted returns.
The executives of TriArc have owned and/or operated more than 45,000 units totaling an estimated $1.9 billion in value over an average career span of 22 years. To date, TriArc has averaged a 23.5% IRR over a 2.6 equity multiple.
CONTACT:
Joseph Bramante
Spain joins TriArc with more than 15 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, the last 10 years of which have been focused on multifamily and retail acquisitions and dispositions. Most recently, Spain served as Vice President of Acquisitions at S2 Capital, where he was responsible for multifamily acquisitions in the Houston market. Prior to S2, Spain was Director of Acquisitions for Ascension Commercial Real Estate and an Associate in the Weingarten Realty acquisitions group. In total, Spain has transacted on more than 5,000 units and $425 million in total assets.
In his new position, Spain will play a key role in the identification, evaluation and recommendation of opportunities for acquisition in all markets of interest for TriArc.
“I am excited to join TriArc and help build on and execute the firm's vision for expansion in Houston, other Texas markets and beyond,” said Spain in a statement. “With an experienced leadership team, TriArc is well-positioned to build on its successful track record at all phases of the investment cycle.”
“We are excited to bring Jared’s expertise and insight to the TriArc family,” said Joseph Bramante, Co-Founder and CEO of TriArc Real Estate Partners. “His strategic mind, deep understanding of the industry and proven track record of success will be a huge asset to our company as we ramp up acquisitions and begin to scale.”
Spain is a graduate of The University of Texas, where he received a Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance from the McCombs School of Business. For more information on TriArc Real Estate Partners, please visit www.triarcrep.com
About TriArc Real Estate Partners
Founded in 2013, TriArc Real Estate Partners is a full-service, vertically integrated investment management firm focused on the development, acquisition, management, and renovation of multifamily assets that produce strong returns while building stronger communities. TriArc’s investment strategy utilizes its in-house capabilities to unlock value in underperforming and undervalued properties. Through proactive management, redevelopment, and specific submarket selection, TriArc delivers on its promise of attractive risk-adjusted returns.
The executives of TriArc have owned and/or operated more than 45,000 units totaling an estimated $1.9 billion in value over an average career span of 22 years. To date, TriArc has averaged a 23.5% IRR over a 2.6 equity multiple.
CONTACT:
Joseph Bramante
TriArc Real Estate Partners
+1 281-836-4464
info@triarcrep.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn