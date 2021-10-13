Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, October 11, 2021, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:33 pm, the suspects approached the victim in a vehicle at the listed location. The suspect’s took the victims’ property then fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle is described as a Mercedes-Benz with a Virginia paper tag.

One of the suspects and the vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.