Red Raven Releases CBD Oil Product Guide for Chronic Pain Relief
Alaska-based CBD distributor Red Raven presents the current science behind using CBD oil for chronic pain relief.FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Raven released a new guide on how current research supports the potential for CBD oil to help reduce symptoms of chronic pain. This guide explores different product options CBD users have to experience the reported benefits, including pain relief options for pets.
The guide provides statistics from the CDC that approximately 50 million Americans are living with chronic pain, preventing people from completing day-to-day activities and enjoying an active lifestyle. It explores how conventional treatments, like painkillers, often fall short in providing adequate pain relief or result in unwanted symptoms.
CBD oil can offer an alternative option for pain relief and potentially help with other issues, such as skin problems, inflammation, mental health issues, and epilepsy. It provides these reported benefits by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which plays an essential role in helping the body maintain homeostasis.
The Red Raven guide also explains that hemp-based CBD oil is different than marijuana. The blog post states, “While CBD is a cannabinoid found in cannabis, it is not addictive and does not get you high. That effect comes from THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid in cannabis.” It goes on to explain how both CBD and THC can offer potential benefits for helping with chronic pain.
Red Raven breaks down how various types of CBD oil affect the body differently. These include:
• CBD Isolate Oil: A product that contains only CBD extract without any THC or other cannabinoids.
• Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil: A THC-free product that contains CBD along with terpenes and other cannabinoids from the hemp plant.
• Full Spectrum CBD Oil: CBD products made using the entire hemp plant, including trace amounts of THC.
Red Raven offers a wide range of CBD oil products that they ship across Alaska, including to rural communities, and to the lower 48. The CBD distributor supports first responders, active-duty members, and essential workers by offering THC-free options that won’t show up on a drug screen. All its products are third-party lab tested for potency and purity and can be purchased on their online store.
Juliette Zanfardino
Red Raven CBD
support@redravencbd.com