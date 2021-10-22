German Shepherds Preventative Care: How German Shepherds Alert Families to Danger and Save Lives

Michael and Jeannette Kempkes, Owners of Kempkes Executive K9s

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 68-year-old Florida man, Lothar Weimann, felt fine one minute but was stumbling the next. News reports documenting the Sept. 2021 story describe how he was unstable, his wife was two hours away, and his 7-year-old German Shepherd knew he was in trouble.

The dog, Ellie, did what seems impossible and opened three separate latches on gates. She made her way down the street, barking loudly to get attention.

She stopped at a neighbor’s house and the man, Dan Burton, walked her back home. He let her in the house and noticed Weimann’s slurred speech and a visible bump on his head. Later, Weimann said he didn’t remember falling.

Burton called 911 and kept Weimann settled until help arrived. The paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he was treated for a stroke and diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and heart problems.

Health professionals helped Weimann strengthen so he could convalesce at home, but Ellie’s intervention was the key to his rescue.

German Shepherds have an amazing ability to identify health problems in the people they live with, including detecting breast cancer in women.

Since 2016, the Curie Institute in France has trained Shepherds to know the difference between cancerous bandages on patients and non-cancerous bandages. The dogs did a sniff test and scored from 90 percent accuracy in one round and 100 percent accuracy in other rounds.

The hope is that the dogs can work in rural areas around the globe where mammograms aren’t available and find cancer early.

A German Shepherd’s ability to notice problems in people and the surrounding home environment is well-known to Michael Kempkes, owner of Kempkes Executive K9s and his wife Jeannette, owner of Wustenberger-Land in the Los Angeles County community of Agua Dulce, California, northeast of Los

Angeles County.

The couple is a unique training and breeding team, unmatched with decades of international experience and their approach to German Shepherds.

“If a dog trusts you, they’ll perform really well,” says Michael, who’s worked with elite German Shepherds since his boyhood in Borken, Germany. “A dog with a good temperament can learn anything.”

German Shepherds bond with the families as they socialize and they quickly become loyal. This makes them alert to problems that can happen on the property or with the people they live with.

Their acute sense of smell occurs because of the 225 million scent receptors in their nose, making them excellent in preventative care.

They can detect the range of blood serum levels in people with diabetes, and they can sniff urine to alert family to conditions like prostate cancer.

A 7-year-old German Shepherd, Osa, at the University of Pennsylvania’s Working Dog Center has been trained to know the difference between blood plasma with early-stage cancer and plasma that’s cancer free. A metal hub is fitted with spokes containing blood plasma samples. She sniffs each one, but stops and stares at the plasma with a speck of ovarian cancer. Other Shepherds have been known to bark or whine.

German Shepherds also care for the emotional needs of people.

“A dog that Michael and I have trained,” says Jeannette, “was donated to support a military veteran suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).”

Highly trained German Shepherds have even greater abilities to care for the people and property where they live. These are the most elite dogs who the Kempkes’ train for A-list performers in Hollywood, executives of global brands, and international businesspeople throughout California and the U.S.

Michael’s years of experience includes training specialized dogs for the German government while he and Jeannette were known for winning international competitions. He’s been recognized by the German SV (German Shepherd Society) for his lifetime achievements.

Yet, the Kempkes have seen how German Shepherds will help with the most routine chores around the house.

One of the first German Shepherds that came to Jeannette instinctively knew how to help with laundry. Gently using his teeth and wagging his tail, he would carry clothes from the hamper to the washing machine.

German Shepherds make excellent pets, and for families who have health problems and need emotional support, they’re good-natured preventative care specialists on four legs.