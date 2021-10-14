Clare Advisors Releases Guide for Business Owners Looking to Sell Their Business
M&A Advisors Help Business Owners Navigate Sell-Side TransactionsNW, WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clare Advisors released a new guide on when business owners should their business and what factors they should consider for making the transaction successful. Readers can learn how M&A advisors, like Clare Advisors, can offer guidance through the process.
The full guide is available to read here.
This guide outlines how business owners should strategize their exit. It states that many agencies often require an earn-out period, which can be three to five years before making an exit.
Sellers also need to understand what affects the purchase price of their business. Sellers often have to balance selling their business for the highest purchase price possible or vetting potential buyers to continue to sustain the business after it is sold.
Market conditions also have a large impact on when sellers should take the plunge and sell their business. The Clare Advisors guide discusses this point in great detail, outlining how a seller’s market offers an advantage to sellers and discussing how tax policies impact business transactions.
Additionally, there are other factors that affect the timing of the sale, such as the seller’s and buyer’s goals aligning. The guide states that it can take up to 12 months for these factors to line up.
An M&A advisor can help streamline the selling process and offer expert financial advice each step of the way. The guide outlines things to look for in a professional, such as industry expertise, resources, and a trustworthy background.
Clare Advisors offers mergers and acquisitions and financial advisory services to help businesses navigate both buy-side and sell-side M&A. The company has assisted in over 30 M&A transactions and can help business owners maximize their earnings.
Business owners looking for an M&A advisor can learn more information on the Clare Advisors website.
