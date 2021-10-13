Submit Release
Interstate 90 Closing From Rapid City to Wyoming Border on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. (MT)

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Todd Seaman, Rapid City Region Engineer, 605-394-2248

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says due to heavy snow and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 p.m. (MT).

Heavy wet snow is expected to fall overnight with accumulations of 12-18 inches in some locations.

The high rate of accumulating heavy, wet snow and strong winds are anticipated to make I-90 impassable during the overnight hours.

The SDDOT anticipates secondary highways in the Black Hills will also become impassable throughout the night. The winter weather conditions are making travel in the following counties extremely difficult: western Pennington, southern Meade, Lawrence, and Custer.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

