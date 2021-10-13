Attorney General Moody Takes Action Against Pool Company For Hundreds of Jobs Left Unfinished

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Floridians paid thousands of dollars upfront in order to have pools professionally constructed on their properties. What many received in exchange for these huge payments were incomplete pools and a lack of funds to pay another company to complete the work. We will not permit these deceptive trade practices in Florida, and my Consumer Protection Division is taking action to stop these practices and secure relief for those harmed by the defendants.”

Since March of this year, the Florida Attorney General’s Office received more than 200 consumer complaints about Olympus Pools—amounting to an alleged total loss to these consumers of more than $8 million.

Olympus allegedly misrepresented the timeline of projects, leaving consumers to wait on jobs that were never completed. Furthermore, Olympus failed to pay some subcontractors that resulted in liens and threats of litigation against consumers. Attorney General Moody filed a complaint against the defendants in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Hillsborough County.

To view the complaint, click