Attorney General Moody Takes Action Against Pool Company For Hundreds of Jobs Left Unfinished

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking legal action against a Florida pool company and its owner for taking upfront payments and leaving jobs incomplete. According to an investigation by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, Olympus Pools, Inc. and owner James I. Staten, Jr. allegedly accepted payments from hundreds of consumers in exchange for contracted pool services, then failed to perform the services as promised—sometimes leaving consumers with giant holes on their property. In addition to the civil action, Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is assisting local law enforcement with a criminal investigation.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Floridians paid thousands of dollars upfront in order to have pools professionally constructed on their properties. What many received in exchange for these huge payments were incomplete pools and a lack of funds to pay another company to complete the work. We will not permit these deceptive trade practices in Florida, and my Consumer Protection Division is taking action to stop these practices and secure relief for those harmed by the defendants.”

Since March of this year, the Florida Attorney General’s Office received more than 200 consumer complaints about Olympus Pools—amounting to an alleged total loss to these consumers of more than $8 million.

Olympus allegedly misrepresented the timeline of projects, leaving consumers to wait on jobs that were never completed. Furthermore, Olympus failed to pay some subcontractors that resulted in liens and threats of litigation against consumers. Attorney General Moody filed a complaint against the defendants in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Hillsborough County.

The civil action seeks to permanently ban the defendants from engaging in certain activities related to the pool construction business. The action also aims to require the company and its owners to provide restitution or reimbursement to affected consumers. In addition, the defendants could be liable for more than $2 million in civil penalties and enhanced civil penalties for violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Olympus customers victimized by the defendants can file a complaint with the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting

MyFloridaLegal.com.

