Federal Reserve Board announces it has joined the Central Bank Network for Indigenous Inclusion, which will foster ongoing dialogue, research, and education to raise awareness of economic and financial issues and opportunities around Indigenous economies

The Federal Reserve Board announced on Wednesday that it has joined the Central Bank Network for Indigenous Inclusion, which will foster ongoing dialogue, research, and education to raise awareness of economic and financial issues and opportunities around Indigenous economies.

The Board's participation will be supported by the Center for Indian Country Development at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and the Economic Education Partnership with Indian Country at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The network is a collaboration with Te PÅ«tea Matua (the Reserve Bank of New Zealand), the Bank of Canada, and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

"The Federal Reserve Board is pleased to join the Central Bank Network for Indigenous Inclusion and I am personally looking forward to deepening our discussions with colleagues from around the world on economic issues that matter to Indigenous communities," Governor Michelle W. Bowman said.

