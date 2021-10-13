Route 65 East Washington Street Survey Work Starts Thursday in New Castle

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing survey and utility designation work on Route 65 (East Washington Street) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County, will start Thursday, October 14 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 between Butler Avenue and Arlington Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, October 22. Crews from JMT and All Ways Safe will conduct surveying and utility designation work.

Please use caution if driving in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #