Route 885 Signal Improvement Work Begins Thursday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 885 (Bates Street/Second Avenue) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, October 14 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur at the intersection of Second Avenue with Bates Street and Technology Drive weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, October 22. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct signal upgrade work.

