Calvary Chapel Old Bridge to Host Biblical Science Institute Creation Conference
Dr. Jason Lisle to Speak at Two-Day ConferenceOLD BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Bridge, NJ: Calvary Chapel Old Bridge, 123 White Oak Lane, Old Bridge NJ
Calvary Chapel Old Bridge, a non-denominational Christian church, will be hosting a Creation Conference with Dr. Jason Lisle, of Biblical Science Institute from October 23rd–25th. The conference will take place during regular weekend church services as well as special evening sessions, exploring how science confirms what the Bible teaches and debunking the myth of particles-to-people evolution.
Dr. Jason Lisle is the founder of the Biblical Science Institute, a creation science ministry helping others to defend the Christian worldview against claims that the Bible, particularly Genesis, is unscientific. Dr. Jason Lisle presents a concise scientific, creation-themed biblical viewpoint to develop a confident and effective defense of the Christian faith.
The Biblical Science Institute exists to help believers rationally defend the Christian worldview against those who claim that the Bible has no basis in science. Critics assert that science has disproved the Bible, particularly the history recorded in the early chapters of Genesis. The ministry of the Biblical Science Institute equips Christians to logically refute such claims and to be encouraged that science confirms the Bible.
Among the lectures Dr. Lisle will be teaching are, “Creation Evangelism”, “Astronomy Reveals Creation”, “The Secret “Code of Creation”, “Logic and the Christian Faith”, and “Worlds of Creation”.
In his lectures, Dr. Jason Lisle will be discussing why one of the most outrageous myths in our culture is the story of particles-to-people evolution. This says that all life is an unplanned by-product of mindless chemistry and that, even more absurd, is that this story is taught as if it were somehow the scientific position. It is asserted as if it had abundant supporting evidence and as if it were the only rational possibility. Dr. Lisle will explain that the great irony is that the opposite is true and evolution is nothing but a scientifically bankrupt conjecture. Dr. Lisle’s conviction is that no one on earth believes in evolution for rational reasons.
The Creation Conference with Dr. Jason Lisle is a free event, and all are welcome and encouraged to attend and invite friends and family. For service times and evening lecture schedule visit ccob.org.
Kelly Milo
Calvary Chapel Old Bridge
+1 732-679-9222
kelly@ccob.org
