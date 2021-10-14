Business Forum stand to introduce Investment Opportunities in Indonesia’s Environment and Forestry Sector
DUBAI, UAE, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) participated in the Business Forum event at Expo 2020 Dubai. This activity is held in correspond to raise various business and investment opportunities in the environment and forestry sector on October 11, 2021, through a hybrid manner. This activity will be divided into two sessions; the first session will discuss the “Product Development and Business Opportunities in Conservation Areas,” and the second session will discuss “Potential Business Opportunities from Sustainable Forest Management.”
Ministry of Environment & Forestry of Republic of Indonesia held investor meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai
“The holding of business forum is a perfect place for KLHK to show the progressive progress of forest management in Indonesia to the world; in light of forest conservation is not only beneficial for the environment but can also be developed to advance the economy in the forestry and tourism sector. On the other hand, Indonesian forestry products also have a tremendous advantage in attracting new potential investors. We hope through this activity we can increase the market reach of Indonesian forestry products as well as enhance bilateral cooperation within the UAE and other participating countries of Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Wiratno, Director General of Natural Resources and Ecosystem Conservation.
During the very first session of the Business Forum, the Business Lounge will be filled with the sub-theme of Product Development and Business Opportunities in Conservation Areas and Protected Production Forests, as well as Indonesia's biodiversity. Indonesia is a place with the richest mega biodiversity in the world with various flora and fauna in need of specialized conservation areas to prevent their existence from extinction. Indonesia's forest conservation areas alone amounted to 512 units, covering an area of 27,108,486.54 hectares, and are spread throughout Indonesia. The overall total area is equivalent to approximately 21% of Indonesia's entire forest and marine conservation area.
These forest conservation areas can also be turned into a striking natural tourist destination and at the same attract many tourists who are profound to nature. The sites are divided into two: the in-situ areas where conservation is carried out in their natural habitats, such as Natural Reserves, Wildlife Sanctuaries, and Natural Conservation Areas such as National Parks, Grand Forest Parks, and Natural Tourism Parks; as well as ex-situ areas which are generally carried out in botanical gardens, arboretums, zoos, to safari parks where flora and fauna conservation is carried out outside their natural habitats
Meanwhile, in the second session, the sub-theme featured is the Potential Business Opportunities in Production Forest such as Legal Forestry Products, Paper Products, Plywood Products, Pulp and Paper Products, and its derivatives, to furniture and handicraft products. Recognized by the masses, Indonesia has a great concern in carrying out sustainable production from Forest Utilization and Management Areas in terms of social and ecological aspects. All of these aspects are proven by the owner of the SVLK certificate. This Business Forum will also feature a number of videos about Indonesian forest, as well as a demonstration on the timber supply chain and introduction of wood species which will be premiered in the Indonesia Pavilion Theatre.
