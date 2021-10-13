Account-Based Marketing Market Seeking New Highs- Current trends and growth drivers
Increasing need to transform the short-term marketing goal of generating leads with a holistic marketing strategy aimed at long-term revenue growth of market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many businesses are now focusing on identifying the correct audience, a right lead can generate more revenue than many wrong lead. Account-based marketing helps to target only those accounts, which are more likely to be closed. Targeting a prospecting client also helps business increase the cost efficiencies and make efficient use of marketing resource.
Furthermore, account-based marketing allows the marketers to customize their business campaign according to their customers and also understand them. Therefore, identifying the right customer and personalized campaign are the major driving factors of this account-based marketing market.
Companies Covered ; Demandbase, Inc. , InsideView , 6sense , Act-On Software, AdDaptive Intelligence, Albacross , Celsius GKK International, Drift, Engagio, Evergage, HubSpot , Integrate, Iterable, Jabmo, Kwanzoo, Lattice Engines, Madison Logic
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Account-Based Marketing Market-
• Due to the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, the world economy has suffered a lot. Many businesses are coming up with new marketing techniques to overcome the losses and stay in the market. ABM is one of the marketing techniques adopted by many marketers.
• B2B companies have started to re-evaluate their target list on priority basis during COVID-19. On one side, healthcare sectors are flourishing while on the other side, industries, such as tourism and hospitality, are suffering.
• Customized solutions for many negatively small and medium enterprises can help these businesses drive a value and meaningful experience with marketing campaign.
