Five Star Infusion Announces Opening of COVID Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Center in Dallas, Texas

The treatment center will be the first of its kind in Dallas County.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Star Infusion is pleased to announce the opening of its new COVID Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Center in Dallas. Authorized by the FDA, monoclonal antibody therapies have proven effective in treating patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 and may help people avoid hospitalization and/or death.The new treatment site will be able to serve up to a hundred patients per day, and is offering free transportation to those 65 and older, veterans, and active duty military. According to Dr. Alex E. Brumfield, the Monoclonal Antibody treatment is available to all individuals that meet the treatment criteria.“Even those that are uninsured can receive the treatment at no cost to them,” says Dr. Brumfield. “We hope that people will take advantage of this opportunity if they are suffering from mild to moderate COVID symptoms.”Dr. Brumfield explains that certain eligibility criteria apply. In keeping with FDA requirements, patients must be 12 years old or older, weigh more than 40 kilograms, and have a condition that puts them at higher risk of hospitalization or death from COVID infection. Qualifying risk factors include: being over the age of 65, having a body mass index greater than 25, heart disease, asthma, immunocompromised, history of smoking, and more.Patients are invited to call 469.492.2534 for an appointment. Same-day appointments are available. The center is located in the South parking lot of New Mount Zion Baptist of Dallas at 9550 Shepherd Rd., Dallas, TX, 75243.