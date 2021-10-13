Access Control and Authentication Market Statistics: A Huge Opportunity For Investors by 2027
Access control and authentication market are anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period, driven by an increasing need for safety and security.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic access control, number-plate identification systems, and document readers are some of the components included in access control and authentication system. Card-based access system, radio frequency identification, and biometrics are examples of electronic based access system. Smart and proximity cards are two parts of card-based systems.
Additionally, biometric system includes fingerprint scanner face and iris recognition. Rise in criminal activities on line or on premises had increased the need or a sophisticated access control and authentication systems. Many organizations are investing in security systems due to policies imposed by governments.
Companies Covered: Bosch Security Systems, LLC., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co., Ltd., Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc, Axis Communications AB, Genetec Inc., ASSA ABLOY, Identiv, Inc.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Access Control and Authentication Market-
• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all industries across the globe. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, governments are forced to impose lockdown and restrictions due to which many manufacturing units were shutdown, causing disruption in the supply chains of goods.
• Biometric supply is also affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Biometric technology works on contact basis but due to the pandemic, the contact-less trend has developed due to which the demand reduced.
• Additionally, post pandemic to avoid the spread of COVID-19 virus, the demand for contact-based system will continue to fall.
