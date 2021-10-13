Bowser Administration Celebrates Financial Planning Month Launching Innovative Programs for District Residents and Businesses

Washington, DC— The Bowser Administration, through the District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB), is helping District residents and small business owners celebrate October as National Financial Planning Month by showcasing innovative resources and services that can help build strong financial futures.

Mayor Bowser’s vision for inclusive prosperity and financial empowerment will be celebrated throughout October, offering Washingtonians opportunities to increase their savings, minimize student debt, access capital for small businesses and plan for retirement.

“A new year is just around the corner, so now is the perfect time to think about your finances,” said DISB Commissioner Karima M. Woods. “DISB has a variety of financial education programs to empower residents and business owners on their journeys to financial success.”

Establish and maintain healthy financial habits with DISB throughout the month:

October 11-15: Learn about Your Student Loans and FAFSA

The Student Loan Ombudsman helps families and prospective students identify alternate sources of funding and minimize student loan debt. The Ombudsman also shows college graduates how to understand loan repayment options, identify debt relief programs and resolve complaints. Join the FAFSA workshop on October 14: bit.ly/3yzTDZr.

October 18-22: Get Financially Fit and Prepare for Retirement

With an all new curriculum, Financially Fit DC helps residents identify short-term needs, make a budget and set plans to reach long-term goals through a personalized roadmap. Raise money smart kids with help from this October 21 financial wellness workshop. eventbrite.com/e/pnc-financial-wellness-series-tickets-127775402669.

October 25-29: Save Your Way to Success

The DC Opportunity Accounts Program is a 4:1 matched savings program that helps qualified District residents save up to $7,500. Those funds can be used to help pay for a variety of expenses, including education, first-time home purchases, small business development and retirement.

And join us for a Financially Fit DC special event on October 28 focused on helping women become financially independent. bit.ly/3uomHBN

Get in the best financial shape possible with DISB programs and resources all year long:

The Financial Navigators Program helps District residents who are facing critical financial struggles as a result of the pandemic. Trained navigators help individuals and families access programs and services to manage income disruptions and other financial concerns.

The Bank on DC Program provides mainstream access to financial services, products and financial education to unbanked and under-banked households in the District. The program partners with banks and credit unions to offer bank accounts that have low minimum balance requirements and no or low-cost monthly fees.

The Foreclosure Prevention and Mediation Program provides resources to help District residents avoid foreclosure, including foreclosure mediation, housing counseling and legal aid for homeowners.

DC BizCAP facilitates access to capital for District entrepreneurs and small businesses and helps create sustainable economic development. It provides alternatives to traditional commercial financing to facilitate private lending and investments in District small businesses.

For additional information on DISB programs and resources, visit disb.dc.gov.

