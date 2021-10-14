New Community provides Housing for Growing Area Workforce in South Central Michigan
Wildflower Crossing, just off I94 in Albion, MI, provides housing and an easy commute for growing workforces all over South Central Michigan
“The clubhouse is the centerpiece of our amenity package that will also include a playground, dog park and walking trails -- providing the perfect environment for a fantastic lifestyle experience.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great housing options pose a huge challenge for those looking to find a dream home that they can afford. Housing stock remains 38% below pre-pandemic levels, making it very difficult to find a home. In most communities from Kalamazoo to Ann Arbor; Lansing to Coldwater median home prices have climbed to $200,000+ and apartment rents have skyrocketed 6-12% over the last 12 months. High prices and low availability are squeezing out young people in the market for their first home, empty nesters looking to affordably downsize and working people who have salaries not keeping up with the escalating cost of housing.
At the same time, companies large and small are growing and expanding their workforces to capture “post” pandemic demand for goods and services. Expansion of workforces all over south, central Michigan requires good housing. Workforces in retail distribution centers, factories, healthcare, service staff, teachers and truckers all need a great housing option that’s affordable within a one-hour commute from their workplace.
Factory-built housing in lifestyle communities is gaining traction as a solution to the problem. Home ownership is typically less costly than renting and achievable without high upfront costs and high credit scores that traditional home financing requires.
A brand-new community of factory-built homes, located just off of I94 on the outskirts of Albion, is Wildflower Crossing. The community is being developed to provide beautiful homes and a lifestyle experience to folks working in the local area and all surrounding towns where businesses are growing.
Wildflower Crossing is owned and operated by Four Leaf Properties, a specialist in building strong manufactured housing communities. The vision for Wildflower Crossing includes a new clubhouse with indoor and outdoor space for resident gatherings, fitness room, library and flex space for community events. Social groups, clubs and parties will be offered as part of the Wildflower lifestyle.
“What’s missing today is not only availability of affordable homes but also the strong bonds of community,” said Mike Callaghan, owner of Wildflower Crossing. “The clubhouse is the centerpiece of our amenity package that will also include a playground, dog park and walking trails -- providing the perfect environment for a fantastic lifestyle experience. We’re looking for residents who want to put down roots or downsize to a very safe and happy place.”
Move-in ready homes are available now with 5 floorplans that include 3 or 4 bedrooms and 1056-1568 square feet of living space. The homes have open layouts with luxury features; large kitchen islands, pantries, walk-in closets, mud rooms, and front porches. Monthly payments start at $929/month.* A free application is available and move-ins can occur in as few as 4 days.
“Wildflower is in a quiet country setting but close to I94 with quick access to surrounding towns and workplaces. Visitors are blown away by what they see here at Wildflower Crossing,” said LaFonda Bontrager, Property Manager. “I’m giving tours daily to share the excitement.”
For more information visit Wildflower Crossing at 1642 Alyssum Court, Albion, MI or call 517-769-4365. https://www.fourleafprop.com/communities/wildflower-crossing/
*Financing offered through First Choice MH LLC, a licensed mortgage loan originator in the State of Michigan. Main office 600 W. 22nd Street Suite 101 Oak Brook, IL 60523. NMLS# 1241272. Equal Housing Lender.
Estimated monthly payment based on the price of $63,945.00 APR, 10% Down. 300 payments, $929.00 Site rent, insurance, or local site taxes are included. All conditions are subject to credit approval and approval for residency within an authorized community. Contact local Community Manager for details. Amounts rounded to the nearest dollar.
