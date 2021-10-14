RoboForex Rewarded for The Best Affiliate Program on The Global Market
RoboForex has won the “Best Affiliate Programme – Global" award at “Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail”.BELIZу CITY, BELIZE, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoboForex, the company that provides brokerage services on global financial markets, has won the “Best Affiliate Programme – Global" award at “Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail”.
Every year, Global Forex Awards organizers award prestigious titles to companies, which demonstrate outstanding results in providing services on the Forex market. The open voting has decided 25 winners in the global segment and 33 winners of regional awards, which cover particular areas and territories, including Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
“We have set out to create the most transparent and trustworthy awards for the global forex retail industry and this year has been the most successful to date with more nominations and votes than ever before,” explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. “Each of this year’s winners has been voted for by their peers and customers and chosen for their world-class service; winning an award is a fantastic mark of trust and success in this highly competitive industry.”
Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex, is commenting: “It’s a great honour for any company in the industry to receive an award from Global Forex Awards. Year after year, our work proves that we deserve to be among the best. This year, the company won an award for the best Affiliate program and we’re very delighted with it. RoboForex’s Affiliate program offers an opportunity to build a joint and profitable business and get solid revenue without any restrictions on payouts. We have a lot of affiliate network development plans for the future but in the meantime, there is time to enjoy the pitch of success”.
About RoboForex
RoboForex Ltd is a company, which delivers brokerage services. The broker provides traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd has the brokerage license IFSC 000138/210. More detailed information about the Company’s activities and operations can be found on the official website at www.roboforex.com.
