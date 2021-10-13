Leading Advocate of “Fitness For All” SPIRIT Club Announces Continued Nationwide and Global Expansion

SPIRIT Club Logo Jared Ciner, Founder of SPIRIT Club

The Virtual / In-Person Gym Provides Classes For the Disability Community, Continues Its Growth With A Presence In 37 States & DC, As Well As Canada and Israel

KENSINGTON, MD, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPIRIT Club, The World’s Leading Gym and Virtual Programs for People with Disabilities, today announced its ongoing growth as more agency and individual partners aligned with the organization to use its services across the U.S. and beyond. As of the beginning of Q4 2021, SPIRIT Club has more than 160 partners across 37 U.S. states, D.C., three Canadian Provinces, and Israel.

In their quest to provide fitness for all, SPIRIT Club is continuing its mission to be an international provider. They are currently in talks with potential partners globally to expand SPIRIT Club’s reach even further. The fitness organization was founded in 2012 by Jared Ciner and provides accessible and supportive programs that accommodate people with and without disabilities. Under Ciner, SPIRIT Club opened its own gym and began teaching group classes and personal training to community members of all abilities, before adding on virtual classes during the height of the pandemic that fueled its reach and ability to serve others.

Jared Ciner, Founder of SPIRIT Club, states: “Our mission to offer a universal design for fitness is clearly resonating with people worldwide, and it’s so exciting to be able to share accessible fitness opportunities with people on a global level!”

SPIRIT Club shows no signs of slowing down and continues to drive fitness’ revolution towards greater inclusivity. As we start October, which is Disability Awareness Month, a renewed focus spotlights their mission, their goals, and the utopian future that can be achieved in the fitness industry.

About SPIRIT Club (https://spirit-club.com)

SPIRIT Club was founded in 2013 by Jared Ciner and strives to foster a culture of support and encouragement for ALL members. SPIRIT creates this environment by hiring dual-certified trainers who are experts in fitness and have completed certifications to provide support for people of all abilities. The club offers individualized services in the form of both private training and group classes aimed at giving each member a meaningful fitness experience. Today SPIRIT Club is proud to train people with and without disabilities, including those with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injuries, mental health and substance abuse disorders, age related disease, Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), visual impairments, those who are deaf and hard of hearing, stroke survivors, and many more. SPIRIT Club’s main location is at 10417-B Metropolitan Ave, Kensington, MD 20895, and serves clients online in more than 37 states. SPIRIT Club is now in 37 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, as well as 3 provinces in Canada.

