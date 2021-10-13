ForumPay and Coastal Properties Enable Crypto Payments For US Real Estate Transactions.
ForumPay announces another strong partnership with Coastal Properties, a leading real estate broker to bring crypto payments to the US real estate market.
Todays’ announcement represents another significant step towards the mass adoption of cryptocurrency for all types and values of payments in a fully compliant environment”ZURRIEQ, MALTA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership with Coastal Properties enables any of the 250 million plus crypto consumers around the world to make a down payment or purchase real estate outright with their preferred wallet and crypto.
— Josh Tate
As with all other real estate purchases, the process involves the use of a title insurance company to facilitate the deal in the usual way with the normal safeguards and protections.
To use crypto to buy real estate the purchaser simply scans the QR code presented by the title company. This can be online via an email payment link or in person via a payment terminal. The crypto is instantly converted into fiat at the best available conversion rate for deposit with the title company which then executes the transaction in the traditional way.
Josh Tate, CEO and co-founder of ForumPay said, “It is exciting to work with Coastal Properties to deliver real estate purchases across the USA for the 250 million plus global crypto consumer base. Todays’ announcement represents another significant step towards the mass adoption of cryptocurrency for all types and values of payments in a fully compliant environment.”
Joe Bettag, owner and Broker of Coastal Properties said, “We are delighted to be working with ForumPay and its unique technology to facilitate real estate purchases with crypto. We firmly believe blockchain technology offers an exciting future in a safe and proven process today in Florida and every other part of the United States. Due to our partnership with ForumPay, crypto holders will be able to diversify their crypto investments directly into real estate with our simple, secure and risk-free payment process.”
ForumPay is a complete cryptocurrency to fiat payment technology firm. Our core processing technology helps businesses attract new customers, optimize customer’s ability to spend and increase revenue by embracing the 250+ million crypto consumers around the world. Our wallet agnostic solution enables the entire crypto consumer community to spend with their preferred cryptocurrency and from their preferred wallet for all purchases from everyday goods and services to automobiles and real estate. Our services eliminate the merchant’s exposure or risk by processing the transaction with instant conversion of the crypto into traditional currency. Our merchants simply receive their payments in the currency of their choice directly into their preferred bank account. The transactional experience is the same as accepting other popular payment options, including bank transfers and credit cards but simpler, faster, and more secure.
In today’s competitive environment, ForumPay is an excellent tool for businesses to gain a serious competitive advantage with the fastest growing consumer segment in the world. There were more than 5.6 million wallets downloaded in January of this year alone. Studies show that 40% of the consumers that spend crypto with merchants are in fact new customers, hence our characterization of ForumPay as a customer acquisition tool. Additionally, crypto consumers are shown to spend 2x AOV that of a typical credit card consumer illustrating the attractive, affluent demographic.
Coastal Properties was founded in 1991 serving the south Florida market and offers services that include residential and commercial brokerage and management as well as real estate development opportunities. Our established network of real estate brokers can provide similar services through-out the U.S. In 2021, a new division was dedicated to address the growing need for the use of crypto/blockchain technology when buying real estate – Coastal Properties Blockchain Division.
Joe Bettag, the Broker/Owner has been an investor within the Crypto/Blockchain for several years and is involved heavily within the growing Blockchain industry in Florida. He has over 35 years of experience that includes private equity and managing large real estate holdings for a NYSE listed organization for five years. He serves on the Miami-JTHS Association of Realtors Board of Directors which is the largest Realtor association within the U.S. with over 50,000 members.
According to The College Investor, 90% of the world's millionaires over the last two centuries have been created by investing in real estate. For more details, please contact us at https://www.coastalpropertiescrypto.com/
