Nick Walpert to submit an anti-gravity tech patent with the U.S Patent Office

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick Walpert is proud to announce that he is working on submitting a patent for an electromagnetic anti-gravity propulsion engine system with the U.S Patent Office. His patent is in line with many years of research in the area of anti-gravity.

Anti-gravity propulsion research is not new. Multiple publications indicate that the U.S military has been involved in this research from as far back as the 1950s. The military’s research in recent times has largely been spearheaded by Dr. Louis Witten. In the past, mainly between 1968 and 1991, Witten worked as a professor of physics at the University of Cincinnati. There, he was known for his research on general relativity, gravitation, and quantum gravity.

His research seems to have made tremendous progress, if some of the different patent filings by the U.S military are anything to go by. Such patents touch on gravity control propulsion among other areas of anti-gravity research.

The interesting bit is that while the U.S military has filed patents that all point to anti-gravity research, it has never claimed to have such technology at its disposal. However, recently the military has been releasing information about UFO sightings. This is indicative of their bid to control the narrative with regards to this tech. It could also mean that another country like China already has this tech. One thing is evident though, things are moving in the right direction with regards to this tech.

For instance, in 2016, a NASA research team announced that it had an electromagnetic propulsion system that could work in a vacuum, using any propellant available. The NASA team announced that system dubbed EmDrive, short for Electromagnetic drive works by turning electricity into thrust by bouncing microwaves in an enclosed space. If the tech works, it would mean that Spacecraft’s can reach Mars in just over 2-months can become a reality.

The NASA EmDrive is a big deal because it opened up science to new hitherto unknown laws of physics. That’s because for such a drive to work, it would have to break Newton’s third law, which states that, for every action, there is an equal reaction.

This law is the rationale behind travel as we know it today from cars, airplanes, to space crafts. If this law is broken, then the world is looking for entirely new forms of travel that were only in the realms of science fiction in the past.

However, the NASA EmDrive and other electromagnetic drives so far all have one drawback. They all generate a very little amount of thrust. This means they are still far off from replacing the current methods of propulsion. That said, the fact that prototypes work is a big deal because if fuel-free propulsion were to work at scale, then a lot of the problems facing the world today could end.

For instance, the world is currently going through a climate crisis caused by the burning of fossil fuels. While there is consensus that electric cars could help ease this problem, the production of EV batteries is a potential risk factor for the environment. This means new technologies that go against the grain could be the future of transport, and by extension, get the world on track to solving the problem of global warming.

It is on the basis of existing research that Nick Walpert has built upon to come up with the new knowledge that he is filing a patent for. In specifics, Walpert’s breakthrough research is founded on the ideas that have come to define anti-gravity technologies, especially those of Nikola Tesla. Through his experiments, Tesla found out that the space between plates could be used to create a solid state that has momentum, inertia, and mass. He also noted that electromagnetic waves could be used for propulsion in a vacuum. For more information, visit www.nickwalpert.com