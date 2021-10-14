Jeremy Coller Foundation Announces New Database for Farmed Animal Law and Policy: CALF
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jeremy Coller Foundation today announces the launch of the Coller Animal Law Forum (CALF), an interactive database that collates and analyses laws and policies that impact farmed animals.
CALF is intended as a digital tool for policymakers, parliamentarians, researchers, and advocates working to bring about a more sustainable global food system. There is currently a lack of coherent and synchronised policy to address issues relating to industrial animal agriculture, which is hindering progress towards a sustainable transition for global food and agriculture.
CALF seeks to address this by creating a transparent and standardised examination of laws and policy that relate to issues such as animal welfare, antibiotics overuse in farmed animals, environmental protection in agriculture and international trade.
CALF brings together legislation and policies relating to farmed animals and agricultural reform in an accessible online database, taking an expansive look at various levers for transforming the food system, such as international trade, financial regulation, and environmental protection. It brings together legal and policy approaches that show some leadership or stewardship from the perspective of farmed animal advocacy, whilst also assessing the strengths and weaknesses of these approaches.
The database also allows users to compare legislation and policies across jurisdictions to understand divergent approaches around the world. For instance, several jurisdictions in Europe have recognised animal sentience, with some requiring governments to enact provisions to protect animals, whilst other laws do not acknowledge animal sentience.
Users can use the database to draft new legislation, by exploring the approaches of existing jurisdictions relating to farmed animals. For instance, when it comes to the use of antimicrobials, certain jurisdictions emphasise monitoring through surveillance systems, while others insist on rules or guidelines limiting the use of certain substances, with almost all jurisdictions aiming to reduce the use of antimicrobials in animal agriculture.
CALF will be launched via a digital event on 14th October at 4pm BST. The database is free to use and accessible via https://colleranimallawforum.org/.
Georgia Dalton
Georgia Dalton
