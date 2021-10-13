Battery Materials Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 47.25 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand for electric vehicles

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled "Global Battery Materials Market 2027", provides a 360-degree view of the global Battery Materials sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the Battery Materials industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

The growing demand for lithium-ion batteries for energy storage and renewable energy is a significant factor in driving the battery materials market growth. Battery energy storage systems are deployed for storage of generated electrical power in power plants, mostly renewable power plants. Batteries are beneficial in observing and regulating the electrical energy with precision by aiding customers to decrease the cost incurred in energy consumption and offer a power pack-up for critical loads. Energy storage systems find widespread usage in commercial and industrial applications.

Global Battery Materials Market Research Scope:

The global market can be broadly segmented on the basis of product type, application spectrum, competitive landscape, geography, and end-use industries. Each of the market segments has been elaborately represented in the table of contents (ToC) included in the report, as well as in the format of graphs, tables, charts, etc. The report, additionally, expounds on the intensely competitive terrain of the global Battery Materials market, taking into account some major factors like strategic business growth initiatives, product development, key market players, revenue share, and a wide range of research &development activities.

Leading companies profiled in the global Battery Materials market report:

Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals, Umicore, POSCO, Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company, Johnson Matthey, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Toray, and Dow Chemical, among others.

Battery Materials Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global battery materials market on the basis of battery type, material type, application, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metal & Metal Oxides

Other Chemical Compounds

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Grid Storage

Others

Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the estimated value of the global Battery Materials market by the end of the forecast period?

What are the fundamental factors propelling the growth of the global Battery Materials market?

Which are the leading regions in the Battery Materials market with the highest market shares?

Which regional segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast duration?

What are their strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in this market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Battery Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Battery Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. A high demand for smart devices



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for electric vehicles



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of charging support for electric vehicles across the world



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-materials-market

