Commercial Satellite Imagery Market to Total USD 7.98 Billion in 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Commercial Satellite Imaging (CSI) Market Report 2020-2030 : Forecasts by Application (Geospatial Data Acquisition & Mapping, Urban Planning & Development, Disaster Management, Energy & Natural Resource Management, Surveillance & Security, and Defence & Intelligence): by End-user (Forestry & Agriculture, Military & Defence, Government, Energy, Transportation & Logistics, and Civil Engineering & Archaeology): and by Country. Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space

The Commercial Satellite Imagery market is estimated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10.9 per cent from 2020 to 2030.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/commercial-satellite-imaging-csi-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Several factors are having a driving effect on the industry, particularly funding from government, defence, and intelligence agencies.

Visiongain anticipates that global investment and consolidation will be very robust and stable over the next decade. The market’s strong health is due to the factors previously mentioned, as well as the presence of several established companies.

The leading players currently providing CSI products and services are BlackSky Global, European Space Imaging, Galileo Group, L3Harris Technologies, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies, Planet Labs, SpaceKnow, Telespazio France and UrtheCast Corporation.

The senior Aviation Analyst said: “The global Commercial Satellite Imagery market is expected to generate sales of USD 2.84 billion in 2020.

The reasons as to why the industry is, today, such a prosperous and buoyant worldwide business are wide-ranging. For example, the government, defence, and intelligence sectors have been prime markets and sources of economic support for CSI companies for a number of years.

Also, in 2019, the National Reconnaissance Office announced that it was ready to start buying products from new vendors who for years have felt frozen out of the market – such as Planet and BlackSky. This means that new opportunities for commercial suppliers of satellite imagery will be plentiful.

Secondly, the growing popularity of location-based services is expected to accelerate the CSI market over the next decade. LBS have been widely adopted by several key industries, including defence, transport, telecommunication, manufacturing, e-retail, energy and natural resource management.

Location-based services also aid civil defence operations, flood responses, rescue events, and the fallout from other natural disasters. Therefore, it is inevitable that the CSI market will continue to grow alongside the use of LBS because imagery makes practically every decision-making process more efficient.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/commercial-satellite-imaging-csi-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

By 2030, visiongain predicts that the Commercial Satellite Imagery market will have surpassed the five billion-dollar mark, achieving a total sales figure of USD 7.98 billion.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

with our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market and leading companies . You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Aviation Electronics Sector ; click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.