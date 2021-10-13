Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Trend, Forecast, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2031

Emergen Research Logo

The rising incidence of hydrocephalus and increasing use of shunting procedures are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising prevalence of hydrocephalus among the worldwide population is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Since 2000, over 370,000 American service embers have suffered a TBI (traumatic brain injury), one of the factors of hydrocephalus. It is anticipated that 14.0% of those who have had an extreme brain injury cause hydrocephalus. Besides, the rising incidence of tumors, infectious diseases, and brain hemorrhages among the pediatric population is expected to further drive the market growth. The report studies the historical data of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

The Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The treatment of hydrocephalus is a complex process that requires high precision devices to gain the success rate. This has resulted in implementing advanced sensors in cerebrospinal fluid management devices, which is expected to propel the demand for this technology shortly. However, the high possibility of shunt malfunctioning and expensive equipment costs is expected to hinder the market growth.

Top competitors of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market profiled in the report include:

Möller Medical GmbH, Elekta AB, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sophysa SA, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc, Dispomedica GmbH, DePuy Synthes Companies, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation among others.

In July 2019, Arkis Biosciences Inc. acquired by Integra LifeSciences Corporation. This deal will enhance Integra's position as the global leader in innovative catheter technology and expand its offering for neurocritical care.

The shunts and valve segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.6%, due to this method helps medical practitioners to easily collect cerebrospinal fluid samples.

The pediatric segment held the largest market with a share of 51.5% in 2019 due to the increasing prevalence of newborn populations' neurological disorders. On the other side, due to the increasing aging population affected by hydrocephalus, the geriatric segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Over the forecast timeline, the hospital sector is expected to dominate the market, since cerebrospinal fluid devices are being used in brain surgery and traumatic brain injury treatment.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management business sphere.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Regional Analysis of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market on the basis of product, patient type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Critical Care Product

Shunts & Valves

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geriatric

Adult

Pediatric

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

What is the growth rate of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Cerebrospinal Fluid Management industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

