Alopecia Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2031

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2,650.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends –Growing awareness about the disease in developed nations

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global alopecia market is projected to be worth USD 5,250.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The alopecia market is projected to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. The rising occurrence of alopecia is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, alopecia areata, a chronic, autoimmune disorder that affects growing hair follicles resulting in nonscarring focal hair loss, has global prevalence. The disease's likely occurrence is about 0.001% of the population and has a lifetime risk of around 2.0%. It may occur in people of all ages, including children and adults, and at more or less the same rate in the male and female population. The report studies the historical data of the Alopecia market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The Global Alopecia Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.

Additionally, various chronic disorders and genetic diseases may be causative of hair loss/alopecia in people. Male pattern baldness, a hereditary cause of hair loss, may be triggered at any point in a man’s life, including adolescence. Moreover, some individuals suffer from trichotillomania (a rare psychiatric condition) in which compulsive twisting and pulling of hair can lead to bald spots.

To get a sample copy of the Global Alopecia Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/175

Growing trends in hair fashion put a lot of unwanted stress on the hair follicles leading to traumatic alopecia, and in turn, driving the market growth. This type of alopecia is caused by hairdressing practices such as cornrowing or tight braiding leading to hair pull, hair damage with strong chemicals comprising hair coloring, bleaching, straightening, and permanent waves, or application of extreme heat such as a hot roller.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Alopecia market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Alopecia business sphere.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, Revian made an announcement about the receiving of a patent by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the application of proprietary color light combinations for regenerating living body tissues such as including hair.

Androgenetic alopecia is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027. It is a commonly occurring hair loss in the global population. In the case of men, it is also referred to as male-pattern baldness.

Alopecia totalis causes total hair loss on the scalp and is considered an advanced form of alopecia areata responsible for round hair loss patches.

PCO (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is responsible for androgenic alopecia in females worldwide with an anticipated 20.0% of females witnessing the condition before menopause and around 40.0% post-menopause.

The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Top competitors of the Alopecia Market profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Cipla Inc., Follica Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., and HCell Inc., among others.

To learn more details about the Global Alopecia Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/alopecia-market

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Alopecia market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Regional Analysis of the Alopecia Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global alopecia market on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alopecia Areata

Androgenetic Alopecia

Alopecia Totalis

Traction Alopecia

Cicatricle Alopecia

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Male

Female

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescription

OTC (Over-the-Counter)

To get a discount on the Global Alopecia Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/175

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Alopecia Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Alopecia Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Alopecia Market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Alopecia Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Alopecia Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Alopecia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Alopecia Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Alopecia Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Alopecia Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality

4.2.3. Alopecia Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Alopecia products

4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued….

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Alopecia market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Alopecia industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Alopecia market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Proceed To Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/175

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanopharmaceutical-drugs-market

Clinical Perinatal Software Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-perinatal-software-market

Human Microbiome Modulators Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-microbiome-modulators-market

In Silico Drug Discovery Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-silico-drug-discovery-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.