Computational Biology Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

The growing application of computational biology in proteomics, genomics, and epigenomics, & gene sequencing is driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Computational Biology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Computational biology is used to analyze biological data such as cell populations, genetic sequences, and protein samples and also discover new predictions. The report studies the historical data of the Computational Biology market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The Global Computational Biology Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.

The advent of innovative technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like yeast two-hybrid, microarray, and chip-chip assays are generating a demand for mathematical modeling, analytical methods, and simulations for effective and hassle-free analysis of the data. Advancement in technology has opened up many options for innovation in the healthcare sector. Increased government funding, investments in research and development, and a rise in demand for predictive modeling for usage in various sequencing projects are driving the demand for the computational biology market.

Several companies are doing clinical studies in pharmacogenomics, and an increase in the number of clinical trials will propel the demand for the market in the coming years. An upsurge in the design and development of personalized medicine and disease modeling will also impact the demand. Computational biology also reduces the risk of human involvement in the clinical testing process, which further boosts the demand for the market’s product.

The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Top competitors of the Computational Biology Market profiled in the report include:

Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, among other

Market Overview:

The research report on the Computational Biology market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Computational Biology business sphere.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a funding of USD 5 million in computational biology for six new research projects. The purpose of the funding is to develop new analytical tools and software for managing an increase in the quantity of genomics and other data resulting from the study of microbes and other biological systems.

The In-House service-type segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Several Biopharma companies are undertaking clinical trials in their own buildings to avoid extra cost and also to prevent the risk of leakage of their pipeline projects. Moreover, as technology is becoming affordable, more companies are opting for in-house service.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Computational Biology market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Regional Analysis of the Computational Biology Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:

Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cellular & Biology Simulation

Computational Genomics

Database

Infrastructure / Hardware

Software & Services

Computational Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Others

Drug discovery and disease modeling

Target identification

Target Validation

Lead Discovery

Lead Optimization

Pre-clinical drug development

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Clinical trials

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academics

Industry

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Computational Biology Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Computational Biology Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Computational Biology Market

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Computational Biology market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Computational Biology industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Computational Biology market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

