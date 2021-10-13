Samarth Joseph Offers the ‘It’s Not Over Yet’ Scholarship to Students Across the U.S.

The SJ It’s Not Over Yet Scholarship Program is awarding $3,000 annually to students across the U.S. to help them achieve their educational goals.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chief Executive Officer of ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. has announced that the foundation will be awarding students in the U.S. $3,000 for educational purposes every year, starting June 2022.The goal is to provide underprivileged students with equal opportunities and ensure their educational needs are met. The SJ It’s Not Over Scholarship Program provides students with direct funding and contribution if they reside in the U.S.Students will be able to register from April 1st to May 25th every year. The program has strict policies and does not discriminate students based on their background, gender, and race.“I know what it’s like to struggle to get recognized for your talent and skills. I understand the pain underprivileged students feel, being unable to afford education. I have been there. I have been in their shoes, which is why I want to provide the youth opportunities that I did not have growing up,” commented Samarth Joseph , the founder and CEO of ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc., talking about how expensive educational institutes are and how she wants to help the future generation.Before she founded ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc., Joseph taught at various educational institutes and has earned awards for her dedication to educational sector. In addition, she is a published author. Her book, “It’s Not Over Yet!!” focuses on her struggles growing up in Haiti, moving to the U.S., and turning her life around.“Nobody should be discriminated against based on their religion, race, gender, and financial background. Knowledge is power and there is nothing more powerful than a generation that is well-educated. ESPOIR means ‘hope’ in French and that is what I aim to do—ignite hope in the hearts of the youth so they can go on to achieve their dreams,” said Joseph, talking about the vision she has for the next generation, and how her program is helping students across the U.S.The SJ Not Over Yet Scholarship application is available at the Westbury, NY; Wyandanch, NY and Bay Shore, NY.There are two ways individuals can participate in the program. They can purchase twenty-two copies of Joseph’s book for a discounted price, or donate $500 a year for three consecutive school years. The donations will go to the scholarship program directly and will not be used elsewhere.About Samarth JosephSamarth Joseph is a leading keynote speaker and founder of ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. She is a published author and lifetime member of the United Nations Association of the United States of America, as well as the Empire Who’s Who Executive and Professional, and a lifetime member of the Epsilon Rho Chapter. She also sits in various boards, such as the Advantage Care Health Centers and Westbury Carle Place Chamber of Commerce. ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. also works with local churches to provide food and education to the less fortunate.