Pancreatic And Breast Cancer Survivor Is First Black Woman To Own A Tequila Brand
Nayana Ferguson helped create a multiple award-winning tequila brand to create her legacyDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES , October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (October 2021) Anteel Tequila is a premium tequila brand created by Michigan husband and wife couple Don and Nayana Ferguson that has won multiple awards from some of the top spirits competitions in the world.
Nayana is the first black woman in the world to own or co-own a tequila brand. She’s also received national attention for being a 16-year pancreatic cancer survivor and a 9-year breast cancer survivor.
Nayana was tapped this year to be a National Advocate for PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) and was featured in a national commercial as well as virtually speaking in Washington D.C. for Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Day. Nayana helps spread awareness about pancreatic cancer while sharing her story to provide hope to those affected by this horrific disease.
Nayana is a graduate of Cass Technical High School in Detroit, MI that boasts many well-known alumni such as Diana Ross, Lily Tomlin, Della Reese, Naima Mora and Big Sean. Nayana also holds an MBA which helped her build a tequila brand from the ground up with no previous experience in the spirits industry.
After 11 months of work, a dream became a reality and on August 27, 2018, Anteel Tequila was launched, only in Michigan. The name, Anteel, is short for Antillean Crested Hummingbird which pays tribute to the hummingbird logo of the brand. This was the species of hummingbird that the couple saw during a trip to the Dominican Republic in 2016, where they got engaged and first discussed the possibility of creating a tequila brand.
Anteel Tequila boasts three expressions; The world’s only Coconut Lime Blanco Tequila, a Reposado Tequila aged 8 months in Tennessee whiskey barrels and Anteel Blanco heralded as one of the smoothest Blanco Tequilas on the market. Since 2019, Anteel Tequila has won 27 Awards and Accolades, including 2 Consumer Choice Awards and an Innovation Award for the Coconut Lime Blanco.
In July for National Tequila Day, the brand released a limited-edition Blood Orange Blanco Tequila that saw rave reviews. This expression of tequila is infused with all-natural flavorings from Tarocco blood oranges grown in Sicily, Italy and may just be the first of its kind.
Anteel Tequila is now physically distributed in 8 states with plans to launch in 5 additional markets in 2022. Nayana and her husband recently took the brand international by releasing Anteel Tequila in The Caribbean beginning with Bermuda and plan to add The Bahamas in early 2022. Anteel Tequila is also available for nationwide shipping via several online retail partners.
Nayana co-owns two additional companies with her husband including Curious Inception Business Consulting where they help new and existing businesses with their marketing and brand visibility. Their goal is to help others turn their dreams in to a reality, just like they did and assist others in creating their legacies.
Don Ferguson
Anteel Tequila
donferguson@teeqspirits.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn