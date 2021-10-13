Samantha Joseph Is Now Offering Keychains, T-Shirts, and Mugs on Her Official Website

Author of “It’s Not Over Yet!!” is offering merchandise on her official website to readers and fans.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of Samantha Joseph ’s autobiography, “It’s Not Over Yet!!” will be pleased to know that the keynote speaker is offering merchandise on her website.The founder and Chief Executive Officer of ESPOIR Youths Programs, Inc. is offering apparel and office essentials, which include mugs, t-shirts, andkeychains.Joseph started ESPOIR Youths Programs, Inc. in 2012 as an initiative to help the underprivileged youth achieve their educational goals without any discrimination. Since then, she has gone on to speak at myriad of events and won awards for her work.“The merchandise is related to my book. There are multiple phrases from the book that have been used as the captions for the apparel and stationery. I wanted to let the readers know that they are not alone and that they have the courage to take on the world. This is why all of the captions are encouraging and positive. I wanted them to be able to relate to the book and the message I want to send out,” commented Joseph, talking about her book and how she wants to help make a difference in the lives of readers who are going through a tough time.The merchandise has the phrase, “Smart is not good enough. You must be determined” printed on it. This is a phrase Joseph often uses in her keynote speeches. She firmly believes that one must be passionate about learning and determined to get ahead in life in order to succeed.“People believe that smart people succeed in life. That’s not true. I’ve seen intelligent people fail several times. I believe that you need to have the willpower and the attitude to never give up on your dreams. Once you’ve made a plan, you need to stick to it. You need to go above and beyond to accomplish what you’ve set your mind to,” she said, talking about the key to success and how perseverance plays a vital role in achieving one’s dreams.In addition to being a published author, Joseph also has a Ph.D. in Geography from the University of Buffalo, with a specialization in International Economics and Business Development.About Samantha JosephSamantha Joseph is a leading keynote speaker and founder of ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. She is a published author and lifetime member of the United Nations Association of the United States of America, as well as the Empire Who’s Who Executive and Professional, and a lifetime member of the Epsilon Rho Chapter. She also sits in various boards, such as the Advantage Care Health Centers and Westbury Carle Place Chamber of Commerce. ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. also works with local churches to provide food and education to the less fortunate.