VARStreet integrates with Tech Datato import reseller’s sales quotations
VARStreet users now have the ability to import quotes from Tech Data to their VARStreet sales quotation platform.
This Tech Data and VARStreet integration has solidified VARStreet as a leader in the IT VAR industry, by offering solutions to enhance the workflow of VARStreet users.”BURLINGTON, MA, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc., is a best-in-class business management application for IT and office supply VARs (value-added resellers) in the United States and Canada. With over 25,000 VAR users till date, their sales quotation software, B2B eCommerce platform, CRM and catalog management tool are widely popular in the IT VAR niche.
Tech Data is a multinational distribution company specializing in IT products, and is one of the key distributor partnerships for VARStreet Inc. VARStreet’s distributor catalog contains up to a million SKUs from Tech Data with real-time price and stock details and the ability to place electronic orders with Tech Data directly through VARStreet.
The recent integration between VARStreet and Tech Data allows VARStreet users to easily import quotes from Tech Data into VARStreet. VARStreet users can retrieve their Tech Data quotes electronically by simply inputting the Tech Data quote number into VARStreet.
All important quote information, like the quote number, items, descriptions, quantities, prices, MSRPs and SKU details from Tech Data will automatically be pulled into their VARStreet sales quotation and eCommerce applications.
This new VARStreet quote import functionality also enables VARStreet customers to customize their Tech Data quotes once pulled into VARStreet. They can enhance the look and feel of the quote, choose templates from the VARStreet sales quote templates, change product descriptions and prices, add bundles, markups, and a lot more within their VARStreet sales quotation software.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc., said, “This Tech Data and VARStreet integration has solidified VARStreet as a leader in the IT VAR industry, by offering solutions to enhance the workflow of VARStreet users.” He further added, “VARStreet is expanding its integration touchpoints with Tech Data, and Tech Data reseller partners will get massive advantages by conducting their business through the VARStreet application.”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
