Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $$27,732.27 Million Your Business by 2027

Healthy aging and proactive consumption of nutritional interventions and increase in adoption of RTD dietary supplements drive the growth of the global market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Liquid Dietary Supplements Market by Ingredient (Vitamins & Minerals, Botanical, Proteins & Amino Acids and Others), Application (Bone & Joint Health, Heart Health, Immune Health, Sports Nutrition, Weight Loss, Digestive Health, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Retail Stores, Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce Sites): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.the global liquid dietary supplements industry was estimated at $21.68 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $27.73 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asBayerHerbalife InternationalKoninklijke DSMBASFLiquid Health, Inc.GlanbiaDuPont Nutrition & BiosciencesGlaxoSmithKlineAmwayAbbott LaboratoriesThe vitamins & minerals segment to dominate by 2027-Based on ingredients, vitamins & minerals segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global liquid dietary supplements market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. They help in enhancing levels of B12 and B6 vitamins in body, which play a critical role in brain development. This factor fuels the growth of the segment. The proteins & amino acids segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for dietary supplements, along with bolstering expansion of the healthcare industry in countries, such as India, China, Mexico, and the U.S. Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter "We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market." Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 