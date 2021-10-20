Abyde partners with Direct Dental Alliance to deliver comprehensive HIPAA compliance solutions

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Abyde announced their latest partnership with Direct Dental Alliance (DDA) that will help deliver their user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution to a growing group of independent dental providers.

This latest collaboration with Direct Dental Alliance further proves Abyde’s continual efforts in helping dental practices achieve complete compliance in the simplest way possible. By providing access to not only an industry-leading software but an unmatched team of HIPAA experts, this partnership gives DDA members a complete solution to their HIPAA stress.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“As the government continues to show a clear focus on non-compliance, having a complete and ongoing HIPAA program in place is more important now than ever,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “Teaming up with Direct Dental Association will provide Abyde’s intuitive compliance solution to even more independent dental providers, giving them much needed peace of mind that their compliance program is up to standards.”

“Direct Dental Alliance is thrilled to work with Abyde in providing our members with the tools and support necessary to achieve complete compliance,” said Brent Troxell, Vice President of Operations. “We know our members will find ongoing value in the Abyde solution and allow them to spend more time focused on their practice.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Direct Dental Alliance

Direct Dental Alliance (Centennial, CO) is a dental savings plan offering affordable access to dental care and other healthcare solutions in Colorado and across the country. For more information on Direct Dental Alliance visit DirectDentalAlliance.com.



For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com