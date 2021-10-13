KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market Expected to Reach $0.48 Billion by 2027
KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KSA and UAE hand tools market forecast was valued at $363.20 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $476.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.
The KSA and UAE hand tools market is majorly driven by sales of hand tools to individuals and professionals for new construction and maintenance in construction, automobile, oil & gas and other industries. In addition, the high market price of power tools leads to increase in sales of hand tools. However, the power tools manufacturers are developing and launching low-cost power tools in the market, which acts as a restraint to the KSA and UAE hand tools market growth.
Leading Players:
The major players profiled in the KSA and UAE hand tools market include Channellock, Inc., Chronos (Clarke Tools), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITWIDS-TransTech), King Tony, Knipex, Nabil Tools & Hardware, Snap-on Incorporated, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., TTI, Inc. and Vata Tools.
By Channel:
Offline
Online
By End-user Industry:
DIY
Commercial & Industrial
The KSA and UAE hand tools market is segmented into category, channel end-user industry, and country. On the basis of category, the market is divided into wrenches, ratchets & sockets, tools storage, pliers, screwdrivers, torque control, measuring & scribing, cutting tools, striking tools and others. Depending on channel, it is classified into offline and online. By end-user industrial, it is segregated into DIY and commercial & industrial. By country, it is analyzed across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Key Findings Of The Study:
By category, the tools storage segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.
By channel, the offline segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.
By end-user industry, the commercial & industrial segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.
