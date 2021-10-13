Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Top Key Vendor , Outlook, Technology and Forecast Reports to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size – USD 4.91 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size reached USD 4.91 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Artificial Intelligence-driven customer support services is expected to drive global conversational AI market revenue growth over the forecast period.

It highlights the key players in the businesses that account for a considerable market share. The report maps major geographical regions and their placement in the global economy. It predicts the growth of Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the upcoming years. The research segments the Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market based on product type, applications and end-use. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market include:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Baidu Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., SAP SE, Conversica Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., and Avaamo Inc

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The on-premises segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of on-premises conversational AI platforms among end-users to ensure data privacy is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The service segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption rate of conversational AI platform across various sectors for providing improved customer service is increasing demand for services.

Increasing implementation of chatbots with social media networks is expected to drive revenue growth of the chatbots segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global conversational AI market during the forecast period.

The machine learning segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising integration of machine learning with conversational AI platforms.

We Have Recent Updates of Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Sample Copy:

Emergen Research has segmented the global conversational AI market on the basis of deployment, component, type, technology, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Platform

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Chatbots

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural Language Processing

Automated Speech Recognition

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

E-Commerce

Retail

BFSI

Telecom

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Conversational AI Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Conversational AI Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for artificial intelligence driven customer support services

4.2.2.2. Increasing customer engagement through social networking sites

4.2.2.3. Rising implementation of conversational AI chatbots in automotive industry

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for virtual assistance to improve customer experience

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Dearth of awareness of conversational AI platforms

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled professionals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Conversational AI Market By Deployment Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Continued…

