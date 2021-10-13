Feed Premix Market to Hit USD 15.35 Billion by 2026; Establishing Manufacturing Plants to Meet Local Demands to Fuel Product Sales, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the feed premix market are The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., Cargill, Incorporated (Provimi), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Kemin Industries, Land O’lakes, Inc., De Heus Animal Nutrition, Alltech, Inc., Zinpro Corporation, and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feed premix market is expected to gain impetus from the rising demand for balanced feed products, including micronutrients and macronutrients. According to the report, the global feed premix industry is projected to reach USD 15.35 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. However, the global feed premix market size was valued at USD 8.50 Billion. The global market is also anticipated to exhibit immense growth due to evolving regulatory environment and technological advancement in feeding practices.

The report provides detailed information on the most significant factors of the global feed premix market that include market drivers, obstacles, regional analysis, key market developments, and challenges. It further contains in-depth data on prominent vendors, accurate predictions on change in buyer behavior and future trends.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Feed Premix Market are:

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutreco N.V.

Cargill, Incorporated (Provimi)

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Kemin Industries

Land O’lakes, Inc.

De Heus Animal Nutrition

Alltech, Inc.

Zinpro Corporation





Vitamin Premix to Dominate Market Due to Rising Demand from Commercial Livestock Farms

In terms of type, the global feed premix market is categorized into antibiotics, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. Out of these, in the year 2018, the vitamins segment has acquired 57.7% in the global feed premix market share. The report states that the vitamin premix segment is anticipated to retain its position throughout the forecast period by holding the largest market share. It is likely to occur due to a rise in the demand for vitamin-infused animal feed from the increasing number of commercial livestock farms. It further helps in boosting the immune system of animals. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment in the coming years.





Provimi Jordan Develops Technologically Advanced Animal Nutrition Premix Plant

Cargill, a privately held global corporation, based in the U.S., announced that its animal nutrition business, Provimi Jordan inaugurated an advanced animal nutrition premix plant in Jordan in April 2019. The main aim of creating the plant is to offer sustainable and safe solutions to meet the changing demand of feed producers and farmers in the Middle East. The state-of-the-art plant possesses a production capacity of approximately 65,000 metric tons of premix per year. Moreover, it features a technologically advanced whole-process barcode record management system. It aids in enhancing full-traceability from raw materials to finished products. The plant combines a team of highly skilled nutritionists with an adjacent animal nutrition lab that is resulting in the creation of a unique platform for the company to enhance sustainable farming practices.





DSM Opens its Second Premix Plant in India to Cater to the Rising Consumer Demand

In October 2018, DSM, a leading company specializing in the fields of health, nutrition, and materials, headquartered in Netherlands, unveiled its second animal nutrition and health premix plant in India. The plant is situated in Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar. DSM promised that the plant would aid in offering premix solutions for the fields of aquaculture, dairy, and poultry to fulfill the ever-increasing consumer demand in the southeastern regions of the country. Its first premix plant is located at Ambernath in Maharashtra.

Fortune Business Insights lists out some of the renowned market players operating in the global feed premix market. They are as follows:





