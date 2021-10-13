Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Cardiovascular Devices Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the cardiovascular devices market is expected to grow from $46.93 billion in 2020 to $51.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cardiovascular devices market is expected to reach $66.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The cardiovascular devices market consists of sales of cardiovascular devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cardiovascular devices used in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases.

Trends In The Global Cardiovascular Devices Market

Leadless pacemakers are being used for certain medical conditions such as slow heart rate (bradycardia), as they provide a less-invasive alternative to conventional pacemakers. A leadless pacemaker is a self-contained device which is inserted in the right ventricle of the heart without incisional access, leads, or a surgical pocket. Furthermore, the medical procedure for leadless pacemaker can be performed in under 30 minutes, with few postprocedural restrictions. These devices are gaining popularity as they eliminate complications related to lead placement which include cardiac perforation, pneumothorax and lead dislodgement. Major companies manufacturing leadless pacemakers are Medtronic and Abbott.

Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Segments:

The global cardiovascular devices market is further segmented:

By Type: Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment, Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment, Defibrillator Devices And Equipment, Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment, Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment, Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment

By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global cardiovascular devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American cardiovascular devices market accounts for the largest share in the global cardiovascular devices market.

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cardiovascular devices global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cardiovascular devices market, cardiovascular devices global market share, cardiovascular devices global market players, cardiovascular devices global market segments and geographies, cardiovascular devices global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Cardiovascular Devices Market Organizations Covered: Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc, Edwards Lifesciences.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

