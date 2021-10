Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the saudi arabia weight loss market reached a value of US$ 1.28 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-weight-loss-market/requestsample Weight loss refers to the process of inculcating healthy dietary and lifestyle changes to maintain healthy body weight. It aids in promoting long-term lifestyle modifications that offer healthy eating habits and include physical activities. This process also helps people achieve a suitable weight as per their overall body mass index (BMI). Owing to these factors, there is an increase in the adoption of weight loss practices in Saudi Arabia.The rising consumption of fast food, hectic work schedules, and unhealthy lifestyles of consumers have increased the risk of obesity and various weight-related health issues in the country. This, in turn, is bolstering the adoption of numerous weight loss programs and techniques in the country. Furthermore, with the improving healthcare infrastructures and continuous medical advancements, a wide population is extensively opting for weight loss surgeries such as liposuction, gastric bypass, biliopancreatic diversion, etc. Besides this, the growing number of celebrity endorsements that promote healthy eating habits through social media platforms, along with the emerging gym-culture, has resulted in an increased uptake of weight-loss supplements. All of the above-mentioned factors will continue to propel the Saudi Arabia weight loss market in the coming years.Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Players:The competitive landscape of the saudi arabia weight loss market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the saudi arabia weight loss market on the basis of diet, equipment, service, gender and age group.Breakup by Diet:SupplementsMealsBeveragesBreakup by Equipment:Fitness EquipmentSurgical EquipmentBreakup by Service:Fitness Centers and Health ClubsConsulting ServiceSurgical ClinicsOnline Weight Loss ProgramsOthersBreakup by Gender:MenWomenBreakup by Age Group:Consumer Between 31 to 60 years of AgeConsumer Between 15 to 30 YearsConsumers with Age More Than 60 YearsConsumers Below 15 YearsExplore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-weight-loss-market Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Industry TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:Asia Pacific Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-footwear-market Saudi Arabia Perfume Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-perfume-market UAE Weight Loss Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-weight-loss-market Jewellery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jewellery-market North America Athleisure Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-athleisure-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.