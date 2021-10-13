Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the saudi arabia weight loss market reached a value of US$ 1.28 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Weight loss refers to the process of inculcating healthy dietary and lifestyle changes to maintain healthy body weight. It aids in promoting long-term lifestyle modifications that offer healthy eating habits and include physical activities. This process also helps people achieve a suitable weight as per their overall body mass index (BMI). Owing to these factors, there is an increase in the adoption of weight loss practices in Saudi Arabia.
The rising consumption of fast food, hectic work schedules, and unhealthy lifestyles of consumers have increased the risk of obesity and various weight-related health issues in the country. This, in turn, is bolstering the adoption of numerous weight loss programs and techniques in the country. Furthermore, with the improving healthcare infrastructures and continuous medical advancements, a wide population is extensively opting for weight loss surgeries such as liposuction, gastric bypass, biliopancreatic diversion, etc. Besides this, the growing number of celebrity endorsements that promote healthy eating habits through social media platforms, along with the emerging gym-culture, has resulted in an increased uptake of weight-loss supplements. All of the above-mentioned factors will continue to propel the Saudi Arabia weight loss market in the coming years.
Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the saudi arabia weight loss market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the saudi arabia weight loss market on the basis of diet, equipment, service, gender and age group.
Breakup by Diet:
Supplements
Meals
Beverages
Breakup by Equipment:
Fitness Equipment
Surgical Equipment
Breakup by Service:
Fitness Centers and Health Clubs
Consulting Service
Surgical Clinics
Online Weight Loss Programs
Others
Breakup by Gender:
Men
Women
Breakup by Age Group:
Consumer Between 31 to 60 years of Age
Consumer Between 15 to 30 Years
Consumers with Age More Than 60 Years
Consumers Below 15 Years
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
