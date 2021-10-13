Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,976 in the last 365 days.

Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the saudi arabia weight loss market reached a value of US$ 1.28 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-weight-loss-market/requestsample

Weight loss refers to the process of inculcating healthy dietary and lifestyle changes to maintain healthy body weight. It aids in promoting long-term lifestyle modifications that offer healthy eating habits and include physical activities. This process also helps people achieve a suitable weight as per their overall body mass index (BMI). Owing to these factors, there is an increase in the adoption of weight loss practices in Saudi Arabia.

The rising consumption of fast food, hectic work schedules, and unhealthy lifestyles of consumers have increased the risk of obesity and various weight-related health issues in the country. This, in turn, is bolstering the adoption of numerous weight loss programs and techniques in the country. Furthermore, with the improving healthcare infrastructures and continuous medical advancements, a wide population is extensively opting for weight loss surgeries such as liposuction, gastric bypass, biliopancreatic diversion, etc. Besides this, the growing number of celebrity endorsements that promote healthy eating habits through social media platforms, along with the emerging gym-culture, has resulted in an increased uptake of weight-loss supplements. All of the above-mentioned factors will continue to propel the Saudi Arabia weight loss market in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:                          

The competitive landscape of the saudi arabia weight loss market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the saudi arabia weight loss market on the basis of diet, equipment, service, gender and age group.

Breakup by Diet:

Supplements
Meals
Beverages

Breakup by Equipment:

Fitness Equipment
Surgical Equipment

Breakup by Service:

Fitness Centers and Health Clubs
Consulting Service
Surgical Clinics
Online Weight Loss Programs
Others

Breakup by Gender:

Men
Women

Breakup by Age Group:

Consumer Between 31 to 60 years of Age
Consumer Between 15 to 30 Years
Consumers with Age More Than 60 Years
Consumers Below 15 Years

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-weight-loss-market

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Asia Pacific Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-footwear-market

Saudi Arabia Perfume Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-perfume-market

UAE Weight Loss Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-weight-loss-market

Jewellery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jewellery-market

North America Athleisure Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-athleisure-market

About Us                              

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.