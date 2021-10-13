New Product Launches Are Shaping The Nephrology And Urology Devices Market

Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nephrology and urology market is witnessing rise in new product launches. Due to the high competition in the market, many companies are investing in advanced technologies to widen product portfolio and increase their share in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Medi-Tate an Israel based medical device company has received authorization for iTind system that is used to implant and remove nitinol device during bladder neck remodeling. Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Northwestern University together developed a wireless implant to control overactive bladders using LED lights.

North America was the largest region in the global nephrology and urology devices market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 33% of the global nephrology and urology devices market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global nephrology and urology devices market.

The global nephrology and urology devices market size is expected to grow from $23.45 billion in 2020 to $25.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The nephrology and urology devices market is expected to reach $31.87 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players covered in the global nephrology and urology devices industry are Baxter International Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, Cook Group Incorporated, B. Braun Group, C. R. Bard Inc.

TBRC’s global nephrology and urology devices market report is segmented by type into dialysis devices and equipment, urinary stone treatment devices and equipment, urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment, endoscopy devices and equipment, by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, others, by type of expenditure into public, private, by product into instruments/equipment, disposables.

