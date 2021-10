Global Anti-Aging Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Anti-Aging Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global anti-aging market reached a value of US$ 58.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to reach a value of US$ 88.30 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-aging-market/requestsample Aging occurs as a result of a cycle of biochemical processes that cause the body to degenerate over a period of time, affecting the health , fitness, and physical appearance of a person. Anti-aging represents the process of limiting or slowing down these changes by utilizing various products and services. It ensures a relatively good physical appearance, which has become a necessity and can determine the success of an individual in several areas of life.The growing beauty consciousness among both young and old consumers is primarily driving the global anti-aging market. Moreover, numerous technological advancements and the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities are leading to the introduction of novel anti-aging treatments, including plastic surgeries, botulinum toxin injection therapies, breast implants, etc., which offer long-term results. This, in turn, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of safer and more efficient anti-aging products, which provide quick results to the consumers, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing accessibility and availability of these products, owing to the expansion of specialty stores, is also augmenting the global market. In line with this, anti-aging products are widely sold via online stores, salons, spas, specialist retail shops, direct response television, such as infomercials and home shopping channels, etc. This is expected to bolster the anti-aging market over the forecasted period.Global Anti-Aging Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Players:The competitive landscape of the global anti-aging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:AllerganL’OréalBeiersdorfEstee LauderProcter & GambleShiseidoUnileverKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global anti-aging market on the basis of demography, industry, product types, devices and technology and country.Breakup by Demography:Age GroupGenderIncomeBreakup by Industry:Skin Care IndustryHair Care IndustryDental Care IndustryBreakup by Product Types:Anti-Wrinkle ProductsAnti-Pigmentation ProductsSunscreen ProductsHair Care ProductsBreakup by Devices and Technology:Microdermabrasion DevicesAesthetic Energy DevicesCompetitive LandscapeBreakup by Country:FranceGermanyItalyUnited KingdomRussiaSpainUnited StatesBrazilJapanSouth KoreaChinaThailandIndiaExplore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-aging-market Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Industry TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:India Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-footwear-market Saudi Arabia Perfume Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-perfume-market Jewellery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jewellery-market Textile Recycling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/textile-recycling-market Bluetooth Speaker Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bluetooth-speaker-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.