Global Anti-Aging Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Anti-Aging Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global anti-aging market reached a value of US$ 58.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to reach a value of US$ 88.30 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-aging-market/requestsample
Aging occurs as a result of a cycle of biochemical processes that cause the body to degenerate over a period of time, affecting the health, fitness, and physical appearance of a person. Anti-aging represents the process of limiting or slowing down these changes by utilizing various products and services. It ensures a relatively good physical appearance, which has become a necessity and can determine the success of an individual in several areas of life.
The growing beauty consciousness among both young and old consumers is primarily driving the global anti-aging market. Moreover, numerous technological advancements and the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities are leading to the introduction of novel anti-aging treatments, including plastic surgeries, botulinum toxin injection therapies, breast implants, etc., which offer long-term results. This, in turn, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of safer and more efficient anti-aging products, which provide quick results to the consumers, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing accessibility and availability of these products, owing to the expansion of specialty stores, is also augmenting the global market. In line with this, anti-aging products are widely sold via online stores, salons, spas, specialist retail shops, direct response television, such as infomercials and home shopping channels, etc. This is expected to bolster the anti-aging market over the forecasted period.
Global Anti-Aging Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global anti-aging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Allergan
L’Oréal
Beiersdorf
Estee Lauder
Procter & Gamble
Shiseido
Unilever
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global anti-aging market on the basis of demography, industry, product types, devices and technology and country.
Breakup by Demography:
Age Group
Gender
Income
Breakup by Industry:
Skin Care Industry
Hair Care Industry
Dental Care Industry
Breakup by Product Types:
Anti-Wrinkle Products
Anti-Pigmentation Products
Sunscreen Products
Hair Care Products
Breakup by Devices and Technology:
Microdermabrasion Devices
Aesthetic Energy Devices
Competitive Landscape
Breakup by Country:
France
Germany
Italy
United Kingdom
Russia
Spain
United States
Brazil
Japan
South Korea
China
Thailand
India
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-aging-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
India Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-footwear-market
Saudi Arabia Perfume Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-perfume-market
Jewellery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jewellery-market
Textile Recycling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/textile-recycling-market
Bluetooth Speaker Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bluetooth-speaker-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-aging-market/requestsample
Aging occurs as a result of a cycle of biochemical processes that cause the body to degenerate over a period of time, affecting the health, fitness, and physical appearance of a person. Anti-aging represents the process of limiting or slowing down these changes by utilizing various products and services. It ensures a relatively good physical appearance, which has become a necessity and can determine the success of an individual in several areas of life.
The growing beauty consciousness among both young and old consumers is primarily driving the global anti-aging market. Moreover, numerous technological advancements and the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities are leading to the introduction of novel anti-aging treatments, including plastic surgeries, botulinum toxin injection therapies, breast implants, etc., which offer long-term results. This, in turn, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of safer and more efficient anti-aging products, which provide quick results to the consumers, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing accessibility and availability of these products, owing to the expansion of specialty stores, is also augmenting the global market. In line with this, anti-aging products are widely sold via online stores, salons, spas, specialist retail shops, direct response television, such as infomercials and home shopping channels, etc. This is expected to bolster the anti-aging market over the forecasted period.
Global Anti-Aging Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global anti-aging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Allergan
L’Oréal
Beiersdorf
Estee Lauder
Procter & Gamble
Shiseido
Unilever
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global anti-aging market on the basis of demography, industry, product types, devices and technology and country.
Breakup by Demography:
Age Group
Gender
Income
Breakup by Industry:
Skin Care Industry
Hair Care Industry
Dental Care Industry
Breakup by Product Types:
Anti-Wrinkle Products
Anti-Pigmentation Products
Sunscreen Products
Hair Care Products
Breakup by Devices and Technology:
Microdermabrasion Devices
Aesthetic Energy Devices
Competitive Landscape
Breakup by Country:
France
Germany
Italy
United Kingdom
Russia
Spain
United States
Brazil
Japan
South Korea
China
Thailand
India
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-aging-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
India Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-footwear-market
Saudi Arabia Perfume Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-perfume-market
Jewellery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jewellery-market
Textile Recycling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/textile-recycling-market
Bluetooth Speaker Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bluetooth-speaker-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here