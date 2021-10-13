Cancer Stem Cells Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027
High prevalence of cancer, a large number of ongoing pipeline projects for the treatment of tumorsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cancer Stem Cells Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.18 Billion from USD 917.5 Million in 2019, delivering a growth rate of 11% through 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The demand for cancer stem cell markers is exponentially growing on account of growing public awareness regarding the therapeutic strength of products, public-private investments in drug development, and the development of a regulatory framework for cancer stem cell therapeutics.
The treatment of cancer can damage the hematopoietic stem cells in the body. The hematopoietic stem cells are stem cells that turn into blood cells. Stem cell transplant helps with blood-forming stem cells in patients that have undergone a high dosage of radiation or chemotherapy and have damaged stem cells as a reaction. Embryonic stem cells are the main source of stem cells for therapeutic purposes due to high potency and their indefinite lifespan. The growing prevalence of the deadly disease will supplement the market share over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, there were nearly 18.1 million new cancer cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Cancer Research UK has predicted there will be 27.5 million new cases each year globally by 2040.
The increasing morbidity and mortality rates of cancer have led to rising funding from the government along with growth in many research activities to develop stem cell therapies. Several industry players are supported by government funding for the development of these therapies. For instance, Stemcell Technologies, the biggest biotechnology firm, accepted USD 45 million from a joint venture of British Columbia and the Government of Canada in April 2018 for the expansion of technologies to assist clinical trials in the field of tissue engineering, cell therapy, immunotherapy, reformative medicine, and gene therapy to treat cancer and other diseases. These strategies by the industry players will bolster the industry growth through 2027.
The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.
Top Companies in the Market Include:
AbbVie, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bionomics, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, LONZA, Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., Irvine Scientific, MacroGenics, Inc., and PromoCell GmbH, among others.
Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Cancer Stem Cells market.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
• Based on treatment type, the autologous stem cell therapy segment is forecast to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% through 2027 on account of the low risk of complications associated with treatment. Additionally, the improved survival rate of patients, no requirement for the identification of an HLA-matched donor, affordability, and low risk of graft-versus-host diseases are some other factors bolstering segmental growth.
• Based on disease type, the lung cancer segment is estimated to account for the majority of the cancer stem cells market revenue share. According to the WHO, approximately 228.150 new cases of lung cancer were detected in 2019 in the U.S. alone, while 142,670 deaths occurred in the same year due to the disease. The rising trend of smoking cigarettes will foster market share over the forecast period.
• In terms of end-use, the hospital and surgical centers are estimated to account for 38.2% of the market revenue share through 2027.
• In the regional landscape, North America dominates the market share due to access to the latest advanced technologies, substantial investment by the public and private sectors, and strong economic growth. The availability of state-of-the-art research infrastructure, and rise in R&D initiatives to develop therapeutic options for chronic diseases, will bolster regional market growth.
• Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for 25.2% of the market share by 2027 due to the highest prevalence of cancer, creating a huge demand for stem cell therapies in the region.
• Europe is estimated to register a CAGR 11.2% through 2027 on account of supportive government initiatives and funding for stem cell R&D activities in the region.
• In January 2020, LabCorp adopted the Ion Torrent Genexus System and Oncomine Precision Assay by Thermo Fisher Scientific for use in R&D of companion diagnostics and other applications in oncology and precision medicine.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Cancer Stem Cells Market on the basis of treatment type, disease type, end-user, and region:
Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplants
• Autologous Stem Cell Transplants
• Syngeneic Stem Cell Transplants
Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Blood Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Breast Cancer
• Brain Cancer
• Liver Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer
• Bladder Cancer
• Pancreatic Cancer
• Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals and Surgical Centers
• Cell Banks and Tissue Banks
• Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories, and CROs
• Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
Key Regions Studied in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
