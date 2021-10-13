Submit Release
Automotive Connector Market Share 2021: Industry Size, Trends, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Connector Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automotive connectors market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Automotive connectors refer to electrochemical elements that are primarily adopted to attach various electrical circuits. These connectors assist in joining the head unit to the power supply, volume controls, special automobile components, switches, etc. Automotive connectors integrate advanced security and safety features, including anti-theft alarms, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking systems, etc.

The expanding automobile sector, increasing levels of urbanization, and improving consumer living standards are driving the global automotive connector market. Furthermore, the rising prominence of high-end infotainment and audio systems is augmenting the adoption of electronic components, which is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of hybrid and autonomous vehicles with numerous innovative features, such as park assistance and departure warning systems, and adaptive front lighting, is providing a thrust to the global market. Moreover, several regional manufacturers are utilizing heat-resistant and lightweight materials for wiring harnesses, which is expected to cater to the global automotive connector market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• TE Connectivity
• Aptiv
• Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC
• Yazaki Corporation
• Molex Incorporated
• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
• Amphenol Corporation
• Japan Aviation Electronics
• Luxshare Precision
• JST Manufacturing
• Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.
• Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.
• AVX Corporation
• Kyocera Corporation
• Rosenberger
• Hu Lane Associate Inc
• Samtec
• Lumberg Holding

Breakup by Connection Type:
• Wire to Wire Connection
• Wire to Board Connection
• Board to Board Connection

Breakup by Connector Type:
• PCB Connectors
• IC Connectors
• RF Connectors
• Fiber Optic Connectors
• Others

Breakup by System Type:
• Sealed Connector System
• Unsealed Connector System

Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Passenger Cars
• Commercial Vehicles
o Light Commercial Vehicles
o Heavy Commercial Vehicles
• Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Application:
• Body Control and Interiors
• Safety and Security System
• Engine Control and Cooling System
• Fuel and Emission Control
• Infotainment
• Navigation & Instrumentation
• Others

Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America

Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

