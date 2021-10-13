Intime Artisan de Parfum Introduces Bespoke Olfactory Logo To Establish Emotional Ties And Enhance Brand Equity
Angel Cheung, the founder of Intime Artisan de Parfum, is devoted to cultivating the idea of Scent Branding and introducing Scent Storytelling to the local corporate sector.
Angel was invited by The Peninsula Hong Kong to create a bespoke scent for their new guest room amenity collection.
Angel is devoted to cultivating the idea of Scent Branding in Hong Kong to increase sales volume and brand equity for building corporates' long-term success.HONG KONG, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability of humans to recall memories through their sense of smell is over 100 times greater than that of the other four senses. The creator of neuromarketing, Martin Lindstrom, also known as the world's leader in branding and expert in consumer psychology, stated, "75% of the emotions we generate on a daily basis are affected by smell." He also said that we were able to recall scents with 65% accuracy after a year, in contrast to only 50% of visuals after three months. In other words, despite the fact that scent is not visually observable, it still has the greatest impact among the five senses.
According to the Harvard Business Review, a brand's signature scent is proven to be "codified as a brand standard that defines the company's experience and brand personality, just as background music, color scheme, décor, and advertising do ". Scent Branding, being said, has the unique ability to form an immediate, powerful, and differentiated emotional tie with customers while creating strong brand memorability. It ultimately enhances the brand equity in terms of brand loyalty, product confidence, sales volume, and value proposition. That is why it is a crucial element of building a strong brand. Angel Cheung, the niche perfumer from Hong Kong and the founder of Intime Artisan de Parfum, was recently invited by the Peninsula Hong Kong to create a bespoke scent for their guest room amenity collection that conveys the story of its brand.
Enhance Brand Equity And Identity Through Scent Storytelling
Designing a distinctive Olfactory Logo for a brand requires not only substantial experience and expertise in perfumery creation but also extensive knowledge and understanding of brand marketing strategies. Studied perfumery in Grasse, France – the world's perfume capital – Angel Cheung is also a certified aromatherapist by the UK International Federation of Aromatherapists. Having over 10 years of experience in the perfumery industry and is well-versed in brand marketing, Angel holds a Master's degree of Science in Marketing at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. She has played senior marketing roles in leading perfume brands and a part-time teaching role for Brand Marketing Management at the Hong Kong Baptist University. Emphasizing individual expression through perfume, thousands of customers have enjoyed the unique experience of creating their own bespoke perfume utilizing the traditional French perfume creation techniques and the Scent Storytelling framework created by Angel at Intime Artisan de Parfum.
Angel said, "In most other countries, Scent Branding is developed by marketing strategists and perfumers, but I am better able to employ the professional knowledge and experience of these two aspects to design and build a unique Olfactory Logo for brands. What I create is markedly different from Scent Marketing. Scent Branding does not only use aromas to attract customers and encourage purchase but also builds an emotional space around the audience, creating shared feelings and powerful bonds with them by nurturing the brand's story through the art of scent. In addition, the use of Olfactory Logo allows them to get a better understanding of the brand's unique personalities and differentiate itself from the competition while strengthening brand identity. To me, Scent Branding is at a higher level than Scent Marketing; it is a long-term brand strategy that effectively boosts brand equity and businesses."
A Bespoke Scent For The Peninsula Hong Kong
Being the foremost Scent Branding specialist in Hong Kong, Angel has recently won the favour of The Peninsula Hong Kong to create a bespoke scent that narrates the legendary story of the hotel for their new guest room amenity collection. The fragrance's delicate floral note of jasmine is enhanced by the potent essence of agarwood, the King of Incense. The aromatic components of the fragrance not only pay tribute to the particular culture and history of Hong Kong but also exemplifies the grandeur and prominent image of the hotel. Prior to that, Angel has been invited as a fragrance curator by other renowned premium brands such as Hearts On Fire, a fine jewelry brand from the States, Central Peak, a Sun Hung Kai Properties low-density residence in the Mid-Levels, and the opening ceremony of American Express The Centurion Lounge to create unique scent stories for the brands and their important events.
Create Strong Bonding With Customers Using Scent Branding And Olfactory Logos
Scent Branding is widely applicable for brands and businesses of all kinds. Still, the benefits will be more powerful and significant for service-oriented industries that focus on customer experiences such as hospitality, retail, real estate, and fitness. Angel further explained, "Brands may want to consider diffusing their signature scents in stores or other areas where customers are likely to come into contact with. The aroma of the Olfactory Logo becomes closely connected with the brand after repeated exposures, which can strengthen customers' memories, and fortify their sense of belonging and loyalty to the brand over time." Angel continued, "Scent branding is especially important for new brands and businesses who want to stand out in a crowded market and solidify customers' impressions." In truth, Scent Branding isn't just for brick-and-mortar businesses. Even online retailers should incorporate the Olfactory Logo in their packaging. Customers can better understand the brand's image by the unique scent when they receive the merchandise.
Angel smiled, "Further to that, brands can give their customers gifts that are "engraved" with its Olfactory Logo – for example, perfumes, candles, personal care amenities, and more – which are not only useful but will also intertwin with their brands every time the customer uses it. If you want to reap the benefits of Scent Branding, Christmas would be the time to do so!"
Angel has also given professional perfumery training to staff at internationally renowned fragrance companies, including Parfum Christian Dior, La Lebo, Coty, Goutal Paris, and L'Oréal. Above all, Intime Artisan de Parfum was awarded the Travellers' Choice Award from TripAdvisor in 2020 and 2021, and has long been ranked among one of the top three "Best Workshops in Hong Kong" by TripAdvisor.
Jane Ng
-
+852 6089 9400
freelancerinhongkong@gmail.com