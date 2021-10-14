Bobcat Carpet Care, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST CARPET CLEANING COMPANY - 2021”

“We're honored to include Bobcat Carpet Care into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobcat Carpet Care, acclaimed cleaning company, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "BEST CARPET CLEANING COMPANY- 2021", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Bobcat Carpet Care into our BoLAA family."

Bobcat Carpet and Fabric Care opened in West Los Angeles and has been a family-owned and operated company since 1977. The owner, Al Casas, has been a leader in the carpet and textile cleaning business for more than 30 years. Bobcat Carpet Care's mission is "to offer the highest quality workmanship for clients who will accept nothing less than the best," states owner Al Casas.

Al was one of the first Senior Certified Carpet inspectors in the country. He currently holds certifications from IICRC, RIA, IAQA, FCITS, AFS, and the State of California and continues to inspect textiles of all types for various industries. He is also certified as a CRS, CFS, and member of AATCC.

All of Bobcat's office staff and field crews are knowledgeable and experienced in every facet of the textile industry. They offer a variety of field services and have a full-service cleaning plant on our premises. Bobcat Carpet Care takes pride in bringing you the latest cleaning and protection technology with old-fashioned customer service, and the company has a vast amount of glowing reviews to prove it.