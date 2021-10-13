Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global terrestrial laser scanning market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global terrestrial laser scanning market reached a strong growth in 2020. Terrestrial laser scanning systems, or terrestrial light detection and ranging (LiDAR), are contact-free measuring devices used for the acquisition of detailed 3D data of objects by employing ground-based sensors. Terrestrial laser scanners process the data and assign reflectance value, color, and X, Y, Z coordinates to every point. These systems consist of a keypad, laser, operating software, scanner, and TCP/IP interface. Terrestrial LiDAR systems help to survey industrial plants, road networks, and other extensive areas.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/terrestrial-laser-scanning-market/requestsample
One of the key factors driving the global terrestrial laser scanning market is the rising need for efficient real-time data and 3D laser scanning devices across the construction, manufacturing, infrastructure, and oil and gas industries. Terrestrial laser scanning systems offer various benefits, such as reduction in process cost and time, high accuracy and fast data capture, which is supporting the market growth further. Additionally, increasing integration of building information modeling (BIM) and software-as-a-solution (SaaS) in land survey equipment is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global terrestrial laser scanning market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
3D Systems Inc.
Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH
Creaform Inc. (AMETEK)
FARO Technologies Inc.
Fugro N.V
Hexagon AB
Leica Geosystems
Maptek
RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Topcon Corporation
Trimble Inc.
Zoller + Fröhlich GmbH
Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Solution:
Scanning Systems
Scanning Services
Breakup by Technology:
Phase-Shift
Pulse-Based
Optical Triangulation
Breakup by Laser Type:
Diode
Fiber
Solid-State
Breakup by Application:
Building Information Modeling
Topographical Survey
Forestry and Agricultural Survey
Mining Survey
Construction Survey
Research and Engineering
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
