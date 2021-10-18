Jami Lynn Home to Release First Coordinating Holiday Line: Vintage Velvet Collection
The Limited Edition Vintage Velvet Collection arrives at Jami Lynn Home this October.FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer holiday brand and maker of handcrafted tree topper bows, angels, and wreath bows, Jami Lynn Home is releasing their long awaited first coordinating holiday collection on October 18th. The Vintage Velvet Collection has been lovingly crafted from the softest, most luxurious velvet ribbon in a variety of classic holiday colors! This limited edition holiday collection is the first of its kind, pairing handmade tree topper and wreath bows alongside an assortment of perfectly matching, shatterproof clear glitter ornaments to help you complete the entire look for your tree. This perfectly paired holiday decor collection is sure to delight decor enthusiasts everywhere!
The Vintage Velvet Collection was designed to evoke memories of holidays past. To do that, "we focused on a palette that showcases the richest, most loved colors of the season.” shares Jami, owner and creative director of Jami Lynn Home. “From pristine white and elegant black velvet, to a playful Santa suit red, deep burgundy, midnight blue and evergreen, there’s truly a color for everyone in this beautiful new collection. With the addition of matching ornaments this year, you can easily create the look of your choice for your holiday tree in no time.”
Founded in 2012 under the name Custom Bows by Jami, the journey to become Jami Lynn Home began with a love for the holiday season. “I started by making my own holiday decor and kept getting requests from friends and family each year, that it just naturally evolved into a business for me,” says Jami, “What I love most is helping others make holiday magic in their own homes and inspiring memories that last a lifetime.”
The Vintage Velvet Collection arrives October 18th at https://custombowsbyjami.com and www.bowsbyjami.com
