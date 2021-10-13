ComSource Celebrates 25 Years of Delivering Award-Winning Wireless Solutions and Services
Woman-owned, Michigan-based business advanced training and expanded workforce during pandemic.
“We are proud to represent Motorola Solutions, a company that is the absolute best at what they do, and we are also incredibly proud to be recognized for being the best at what we do,””PLYMOUTH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many businesses were forced to lay off staff or freeze hiring during the global pandemic, Motorola Solutions Premier Platinum Partner ComSource continued to grow, adding new team members in preparation for its 25th year of serving local and national accounts with the latest in voice, data and video technology. Ranked as one of Motorola Solution’s top 10 nationwide partners, ComSource maintains several customers that have been there from the beginning.
A certified Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Women-Owned Business, ComSource grew from a part-time basement radio service operation to the employer of nearly 50 people with corporate headquarters and a state-of-the-art Customer Innovation Center in Plymouth, Mich., as well as a service center in Troy. In 25 years, majority owner Melody Jackson notes that the company has “survived both recessions and a pandemic because of our professionalism, training, honesty and commitment to investing in people.”
Noting that the pace of technology continues to advance, co-owner Daryl Jackson added that two-way radios are more critical than ever for safety, operations and emergencies and that ComSource continues to grow its complement of products, service and technology to meet demand. In particular, ComSource built a Customer Innovation Center in 2015 to showcase interactive solutions and give customers the chance to experience emerging voice, dispatch and video technology first-hand.
“This was one of the best things we’ve done in 25 years because it set the standard, and it gives our customers the chance to look, touch, feel and play with the latest products and technologies,” he said. “It’s a game-changer when customers can experience everything up close and personal.”
While ComSource pivoted to mostly virtual demonstrations during the pandemic, the company continues to serve a broad range
of local and national accounts, including public safety, education, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, construction, transportation and logistics, utilities, petrochemical and retail. To help employees broaden their skill sets and stay engaged during the pandemic, ComSource trained several sales and service members in a variety of emerging technologies, expanding their knowledge of voice, video and data solutions.
“Our employees are how we have gotten here, how we’re staying here and how we will continue to grow,” Melody Jackson said. “Thanks to our team’s adaptability, we were all-hands-on-deck, which allowed for enhanced training with our sales and service teams, all while continuing to exceed our customers’ needs during a global pandemic.”
In the past two-and-a-half decades, ComSource has also grown a notable rental business, with large-scale sporting events, city-wide marathons, holiday parades and more. The company’s initial rental fleet of 200 radios has now expanded to more than 2,000. Both the company and individual employees have earned a host of awards and honors, as well as ongoing rankings as a top-ranked Motorola Solutions Premier Partner: “We are proud to represent Motorola Solutions, a company that is the absolute best at what they do, and we are also incredibly proud to be recognized for being the best at what we do,”
“We are highly technical, we care about our customers and we get it right the first time, which gives our customers a lot of confidence,” Daryl Jackson concluded.
ABOUT COMSOURCE
From the shores of Michigan and beyond, ComSource has effectively served commercial businesses, state and local governments for more than 25 years with critical wireless technology solutions. A certified women-owned business, ComSource is ranked as one of Motorola Solution’s top 10 Premier Partners, with 25 years of experience in offering wireless voice, video and data solutions. From wide-area two-way radio networks, 911 dispatch products, inbuilding wireless Distributed Antenna Systems, private LTE, video surveillance, access control, body cameras, in-car video, FCC licensing, and more, the professional team at ComSource is uniquely qualified to design, install and maintain your wireless integrated solutions. Additionally, ComSource owns MICHIGANTRBO — a digital network that allows commercial motor vehicles to connect instantly, safely, and legally using voice and GPS data. For more information, please visit www.comsourcemi.com
