Textile Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Textile Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global textile market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Textiles represent the materials manufactured with thin threads, fibers, filaments, etc., of natural or artificial sources, or a combination of both. Textile fibers are generally manufactured by interlocking the yarns by knitting, weaving, and felting in specific patterns and processing them to form a length of cloth. Some examples of natural textiles include cotton, silk, jute, flannel, hemp, denim, leather, velvet, wool, linen, etc., while artificial textiles include polyester, nylon, acetate, acrylic, polar fleece, rayon, spandex, etc. Certain textiles exhibit various favorable properties, such as high resistance to alkalis, acids, temperature changes, moisture, etc. Consequently, they are widely utilized for manufacturing insulating and cushioning materials, carpets, air filters, coated fabrics, etc.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/textile-market/requestsample
The rapidly expanding apparel industry across the globe is one of the primary factors driving the textiles market. Moreover, the escalating adoption of nylon as a cost-effective substitute to natural silk for producing durable flak vests, dress materials, parachutes, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences towards wool as an effective insulation material for winter wear, comforters, carpets, upholstery, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rising utilization of polyethylene (PE), aramid, polypropylene (PP), polyamide, etc., for covering heavy machinery to minimize noise and protect the equipment from vibrations is further augmenting the global market. Apart from this, several product innovations, including the launch of optical fibers and conductive polymers, which are sensitive to physical, thermal, mechanical, electrical, and chemical stimuli, are expected to bolster the textile market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Aditya Birla Ltd.
Arvind Limited
Asahi Kasei Corporation
BSL Limited
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
INVISTA (Koch Industries Inc.)
Paramount Textile Mills (P) Ltd
Solvay and Toray Industries Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Raw Material:
Cotton
Chemical
Wool
Silk
Others
Breakup by Product:
Natural Fibers
Polyesters
Nylon
Others
Breakup by Application:
Household
Technical
Fashion and Clothing
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/textile-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Baseball Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baseball-equipment-market
Bath and Shower Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bath-shower-products-market
Perfume Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/perfume-manufacturing-plant
Herbal Supplements Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/herbal-supplements-market
Air Freshener Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-freshener-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here